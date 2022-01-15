ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UH Football Coach Resigns Amid Cloud of Allegations

By Tom Hasslinger
bigislandnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawai’i football coach Todd Graham resigned Friday after two seasons with the school and mounting allegations that he mistreated players and festered a toxic atmosphere around the program. Graham’s announcement comes a week after a senate hearing was held where former players testified about alleged verbal abuse and...

