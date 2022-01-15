ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Minnesota

By SteveBatterson
Quad Cities Onlines
 3 days ago

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Minnesota rebounding leader Eric Curry is questionable after being carried off the court with an ankle injury in the final minute of the Golden Gophers’ 71-69 loss at Michigan State on Wednesday. Curry, who averages 8.7...

On3.com

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz makes stunning move

After the Iowa athletics department put together an alumni advisory committee that began meeting in the summer of 2020 after members of the Hawkeyes’ football team alleged that the program presented a culture of racism and bullying, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz abruptly wiped away the committee last Tuesday, according to The Gazette newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
goiowaawesome.com

Iowa 81, Minnesota 71: Murray Mitigates Meltdown

In fact, we've been in this exact same situation, against this exact same opponent, in this exact same venue before -- just a year ago. A year ago, on Christmas night, Iowa hacked up a big lead against Minnesota late, giving up 7 points in 37 seconds and then losing in OT. This year's debacle was more of a slow-motion collapse, with a 23-point lead slowly, inexorably bleeding out over the course of 11 minutes of game action, until Iowa led by just three points with a minute to go. Fortunately, this year's game had a much happier ending than last year's Christmas Day anti-miracle, thanks to one Keegan Murray.
BASKETBALL
Quad Cities Onlines

Watch now: 4 takeaways from Illinois' double OT thriller against Purdue

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got its magician back, but it wasn't quite enough. Andre Curbelo played his first game since Nov. 23, and his mystical hold on State Farm Arena came back when he twisted for a layup that forced overtime. But the No. 25 Illini fell to No. 4 Purdue 96-88 in double overtime on Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quad Cities Onlines

Dolphin heats up as No. 2 Spartans stave off Sabers

Like all good shooters, Pleasant Valley senior Ryan Dolphin was going to keep shooting. And, like all good shooters, his shot was bound to fall. In a showdown for the top spot in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with visiting Central DeWitt, Dolphin found his touch. Over the final 3 minutes,...
HIGH SCHOOL

