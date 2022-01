The Marquette Golden Eagles beat No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates 73-72 win in front of 13, 600 fans at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The game started out slowly with Seton Hall getting out to a 4-0 . With threes from guard Darryl Morsell and RS freshman PF Justin Lewis the Golden Eagles were able to tie the game at six. The Golden Eagles went on a 13-2 scoring run that included back-to-back threes from freshman guard Kam Jones. The run gave MU a 19-10 lead. Marquette’s biggest lead was 11 points, 44-33 with 1:49 left in the half. Seton Hall closed the half on a 9-0 run to make it a three pt game, 44-41 at the break.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO