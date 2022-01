About a month ago, as college football’s coaching carousel went absolutely bonkers with Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley, it hit me: Iowa fans have never experienced the joys and agony of any of this. Like the disappointment of getting your coach stolen out from under you, or unexpectedly swiping someone else’s guy. Or the excitement fans get from finally firing an underachieving head coach, and then the optimism that comes with the next hire.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO