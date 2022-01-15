ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airlines canceling some Sunday flights ahead of winter storm

By KELLY YAMANOUCHI
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

ATLANTA — Airlines are canceling flights scheduled for Sunday in Atlanta in anticipation of the winter storm to hit the Southeast. More than 180 Atlanta flights scheduled for Sunday in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on multiple airlines were canceled by Saturday afternoon, according to flight tracking website...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow stretching up the east coast from Georgia to Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Transport was also seriously disrupted, with drivers warned of hazardous road conditions and major travel headaches from the southern US state of Arkansas to Quebec.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

US Should Brace for Two More Severe Winter Storms in the Following Weeks

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Emirates Suspends Flights To SFO As Airlines Raise Concerns About 5G Wireless Rollout

SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS SF) – Emirates Airlines announced Tuesday that flights to San Francisco International Airport and other major U.S. airports were suspended as airlines raised concerns about the pending rollout of 5G wireless service by AT&T and Verizon. In a written statement, the airline said flights will be suspended starting Wednesday until further notice. The airline said it is also suspending service to eight other U.S. airports, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle. .@emirates says it is suspending any of its flights to BOS, ORD, DFW, IAH, MCO, SFO and SEA due to 5G...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
CBS Chicago

Frontier Airlines To Expand Service To Midway International Airport In April

CHICAGO (CBS) — Frontier Airlines will be launching service at Midway International Airport this year, with nonstop routes to 10 cities, beginning in April. The budget airline said it will offer fares as low as $29 to $59 for nontstop flights to Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Ontario California, Phoenix, Tampa, Trenton, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando. Service to Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Ontario California, Phoenix, Tampa, and Trenton will begin in late April. Flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will begin in mid-October. “We’re thrilled to grow Frontier’s presence in Chicago by adding Midway International Airport to our network with ten new nonstop routes right out of the gate,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operational design, Frontier Airlines. Frontier will continue to provide service to four cities at O’Hare International Airport.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Dozens Of Flights At Pittsburgh International Airport Cancelled As Snow Heads North

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are dozens of flight cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport as the region braces for a significant snow storm this evening. From 3:55 p.m. Sunday to 12:40 a.m. Monday, there are 41 cancelled flights that were supposed to arrive at PIT. Of all the arrival flights within that time, 29 will be on time and six are delayed. There are also 14 cancelled departing flights that were supposed to leave from PIT from around 4 p.m. today to 1 a.m. tomorrow. However, there are still 24 flights that are leaving in that span of time. The snow system is already making its way through southern states like Georgia and Tennessee, and the first snow is expected to hit Pittsburgh between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. today. The real storm will be active in the late hours between Sunday and Monday. We have an ongoing live weather tracker with all the latest snow projections and road conditions. You can check Pittsburgh International Airport’s website for the status of any flight.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Flight Tracking#Commuting#Delta Air Lines#Tracking Flights#Flightaware Com
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.On Saturday, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

US airline chiefs warn 5G could cause ‘catastrophic’ flight disruption and strand thousands of Americans

Less than 36 hours before Verizon and AT&T are set to deploy new 5G services, the top executives of major passenger and cargo carriers in the nation warned against an impending “catastrophic” aviation crisis.The airline industry leaders said in a letter the deployment of new 5G mobile internet technology could lead to the grounding  of a number of flights due to interference from the technology, "potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas" and lead to a "chaos" for US flights."We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS Denver

‘We Are Disgusted’: 40,000 People Sign Petition Demanding Vail Resorts Hire More Workers And Offer Better Pay

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — More than 40,000 people have signed a petition calling on Vail Resorts to pay its employees better — and deliver the value season pass holders deserve. Vail resorts offers the Epic Ski Pass, which includes ski areas in Colorado and across the country. (credit: CBS) A skier in Washington state started the petition. He claims that hundreds of unfilled jobs are hurting the ski experience at many resorts — and employees don’t get paid enough to make ends meet. “As Stevens Pass [in Washington] skiers, snowboarders, and customers who purchased Vail Resorts ‘Epic Pass,’ we are disgusted with the...
VAIL, CO
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley As Snow Moves In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snow has been overspreading the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys over the last several hours and is now falling across much of the region, with the exception of the New Jersey coast and southern Delaware. That’s where the precipitation type is and will remain rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for Philadelphia and surrounding counties until 10 p.m. tonight, and for the Lehigh Valley, Berks and our far northern and western suburbs until 1 a.m. Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Poconos through noon Monday. Later this evening, as warmer air builds in on an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Miami

At Least 2 Tornadoes Confirmed in SW Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in Southwest Florida. In Lee County, an EF2 tornado packed maximum winds of 118 mph. “It sounded like a racing train,” said Fort Myers resident Edward Murray. “It was really loud, and it took me off my feet and blew me against, I believe it’s the east wall, and, as I heard the sound coming, I got up to go get my daughter.” It was so powerful, it flipped his home upside down, while he was still inside. “I was in the fetal position trapped by the sink,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Historic St. Andrews recognized by large travel and tourism publications

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – Several travel and tourism websites and publications are singling Historic St. Andrews for its unique events and wonderful restaurants.  Matthew Cole is the owner of The Taproom in St. Andrews. Cole said on a busy weekend 50 percent of the people who come into his business are tourists.  “So a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy