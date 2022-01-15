Airlines canceling some Sunday flights ahead of winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) — Frontier Airlines will be launching service at Midway International Airport this year, with nonstop routes to 10 cities, beginning in April.
The budget airline said it will offer fares as low as $29 to $59 for nontstop flights to Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Ontario California, Phoenix, Tampa, Trenton, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando.
Service to Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Ontario California, Phoenix, Tampa, and Trenton will begin in late April. Flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will begin in mid-October.
“We’re thrilled to grow Frontier’s presence in Chicago by adding Midway International Airport to our network with ten new nonstop routes right out of the gate,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operational design, Frontier Airlines.
Frontier will continue to provide service to four cities at O’Hare International Airport.
