I paid for a glam French manicure but got nails that look like Drumstick Squashies – it’s so embarrassing

By Abigail Southan
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THERE’S NOTHING worse than going to a nail salon to get your nails done and walking out leaving disappointed.

Well, one woman has taken to TikTok to reveal what happened when she went to get a French manicure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5oNT_0dmrJ7pE00
Lucy Davenport was horrified when she left the nail salon Credit: tiktok/@lucydavenport_1

Lucy Davenport revealed that she was off on holiday and wanted to treat herself for the occasion, with a trip to the nail salon.

Lucy had asked the nail technician for a glamorous French manicure - something very pretty and elegant.

She posted a video to her TikTok account with the caption ‘#throwback to my gorg holiday nails’, showing a comparison between the nails that she wanted and the nails that she got.

Lucy was horrified when she looked at her finished acrylic nails and saw that they were far from what she had asked for.

Lucy’s nails were not pretty and dainty like she asked for, but instead resembled Drumstick Squashie sweets.

And to make matters worse, although Lucy hated her nails, she felt too awkward to say anything to the nail artist, so paid and left.

Lucy’s video has clearly got numerous people in hysterics as it has racked up 74.7k views.

It has 1,815 likes, 66 comments and 170 shares.

TikTok users were left shocked at Lucy’s nails and took to the comments to express this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImXtI_0dmrJ7pE00
Lucy wanted an elegant French manicure for her holiday Credit: tiktok/@lucydavenport_1

Not only were people in hysterics at how Lucy’s nails turned out, they were also shocked that she actually paid for the manicure.

One person said: “Nails like drumstick squashies.”

Another added: “Omfg please tell me you didn’t pay for those” to which Lucy confirmed “I did.”

A third commented: “Ohh lord.”

Another said: “Crying hahahahahhaa”

One user even stated: “I will never get over this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vMUz_0dmrJ7pE00
Lucy was horrified at what she actually got and TikTok users were shocked that she actually paid Credit: tiktok/@lucydavenport_1

Meanwhile, I gave birth at 15 & left school with 2 GCSEs, now I’m 20, a mum-of-two, a nail artist & Kylie Jenner loves my designs.

Also, nail technician says we’ve been washing our hands all wrong – but people say her technique looks ‘painful’.

#The Nails#Nail Salon#Manicure#Nail Technician#Glam#French#Tiktok#Gcses
The US Sun

