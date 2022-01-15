Chelsea fans fume at Romelu Lukaku as the £97.5m Belgian striker wastes a glorious chance at Man City by choosing to pass when the goal was gaping

Chelsea fans were not happy with Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian squandered a glorious opportunity to put the Blues ahead against Manchester City by attempting to set up Hakim Ziyech.

With just over nine minutes gone in the first half at the Etihad, Lukaku found himself in space after spinning away from John Stones and galloping towards City's goal.

However, rather than entering the box at pace and looking to test Ederson, Lukaku attempted to play Ziyech in with a through ball to his right.

The Belgian overhit the pass out of the former Ajax winger's reach, as City breathed a sigh of relief.

It didn't take long for some Chelsea fans on social media to make their feelings clear about Lukaku's decision making, while rival supporters poked fun at the Belgian.

The 28-year-old became the most expensive signing in Chelsea's history when he returned to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan for £97.5 million in the summer, after winning the Serie A title last season.

His second spell with the Blues got off to a brilliant start with three goals in four Premier League appearances, before the Belgium international was ruled out for a month with an ankle injury.