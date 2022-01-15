ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea fans fume at Romelu Lukaku as the £97.5m Belgian striker wastes a glorious chance at Man City by choosing to pass when the goal was gaping

 3 days ago

Chelsea fans were not happy with Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian squandered a glorious opportunity to put the Blues ahead against Manchester City by attempting to set up Hakim Ziyech.

With just over nine minutes gone in the first half at the Etihad, Lukaku found himself in space after spinning away from John Stones and galloping towards City's goal.

However, rather than entering the box at pace and looking to test Ederson, Lukaku attempted to play Ziyech in with a through ball to his right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvXk7_0dmrJ6wV00
Chelsea fans were unhappy with Romelu Lukaku after he missed a glorious chance to put the Blues ahead against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon

The Belgian overhit the pass out of the former Ajax winger's reach, as City breathed a sigh of relief.

It didn't take long for some Chelsea fans on social media to make their feelings clear about Lukaku's decision making, while rival supporters poked fun at the Belgian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hkf36_0dmrJ6wV00
Lukaku was clean through on goal but opted to try and set up Hakim Ziyech instead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NxC89_0dmrJ6wV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JY5ss_0dmrJ6wV00
Lukaku found himself in space after spinning away from John Stones and headed towards goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7OFk_0dmrJ6wV00
But instead of going for goal he tried setting up Hakim Ziyech and the chance went begging

The 28-year-old became the most expensive signing in Chelsea's history when he returned to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan for £97.5 million in the summer, after winning the Serie A title last season.

His second spell with the Blues got off to a brilliant start with three goals in four Premier League appearances, before the Belgium international was ruled out for a month with an ankle injury.

