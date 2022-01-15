Arkansas breaks record for active COVID-19 cases, more than 90,000 active cases reported
Arkansas set a new record Saturday for the highest number of known active cases at 94,266. This is the first time the state...www.4029tv.com
Doctors say this version of Covid is like a bad head cold for most. And the vaccine apparently does not work and may have very dangerous side effects. Can we arrest all the people that created this virus and pushed the vaccines yet?
biden lost at the Supreme Court so this is expected. Here comes a children's temper tantrum.
