ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas breaks record for active COVID-19 cases, more than 90,000 active cases reported

By Emma Claybrook
KHBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas set a new record Saturday for the highest number of known active cases at 94,266. This is the first time the state...

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 13

Dexton Roberts
2d ago

Doctors say this version of Covid is like a bad head cold for most. And the vaccine apparently does not work and may have very dangerous side effects. Can we arrest all the people that created this virus and pushed the vaccines yet?

Reply
7
yallbestupid
3d ago

biden lost at the Supreme Court so this is expected. Here comes a children's temper tantrum.

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Seventeen#Arkansans
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy