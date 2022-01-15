ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Sports Center program improves athletes soccer skills

By Briaunna Malone
 3 days ago

The Erie Sports Center Talent Development Program is preparing athletes in the youth sixteens and youth nineteens to compete in bigger leagues.

The difference between club, college, and professional soccer is the physicality and speed of the game.

Athletes in the senior set up of youth sixteen were able to improve these skills against the athletes of youth nineteen by being exposed to more skilled athletes.

This helped improve their soccer skills by learning to get down the field faster and move the ball quicker.

An Erie High School student has noticed improvements from the game last week and shared how he hopes the program will benefit him.

“I am a sophomore, so my plan right now is to get a full ride scholarship and to go to college, maybe get drafted through an MLS,” said Paul Katende, Youth Sixteen.

The Erie Sports Center is hopeful that some of the players will be signed for the men’s first team this summer.

Journey to Kansas City for the AFC Wildcard game with Jay Puskar

The Black and Gold Today team made the trip to Kansas City to cover the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs AFC Wildcard game that will take place Sunday January 16th at 8 p.m. During this trip, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s own Jay Puskar made an appearance on FOX 4 Kansas City. Check out his journey […]
NFL
Congrats! Lou Baxter to be honored with Clifford Award this February

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com News Director Emeritus Lou Baxter has been announced as one of four recipients of the 2022 Clifford Awards. The Clifford Awards honor remarkable lifetime and professional excellence and incredible business and community support. Celebrating what’s good in the world. Ordinary people doing extraordinary things, according to Community Cup Charity. Other 2022 recipients include […]
Black and Gold Today Week 19 Wildcard Fan Segment

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For many fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers they’ve had their doubts throughout the course of the season that the team would actually get into the post season. However, the team is here and ready to face Kansas City in the wildcard round. Fan Sound Off Segment: What are the vibes are […]
NFL
First Lego League competition begins at Penn State Behrend

The First Lego League has kicked off at Penn State Behrend with students racing against the clock in this fast, fun, and educational competition. Here is more on the event and how it will leave a lasting mark on students. The ambitious students took part in the first Lego League on January 15th. These students […]
ERIE, PA
List: Local closings and two hour delays for January 18th

Here is a list of the local schools and care centers that have announced a two hour delay on Tuesday January 18th: ABC Childcare Crawford Central School District Edinboro University Erie First Christian Academy Kane Area School District Leadership Christian Academy Mercy Hilltop Center North East School District Union City School District Warren County School […]
Safety Day held at expERIEnce Children’s Museum

The expERIEnce Children’s Museum in Erie hosted a Safety Day for youth groups. The expERIEnce Children’s Museum held the event for kids in youth programs to gain more understanding of topics throughout different exercises. The event centers around the activities that children can do to be better prepared in emergency situations. The event also includes […]
ERIE, PA
Physical therapists provide health tips concerning shoveling snow

Many Erie residents are shoveling their driveways and sidewalks, but for some residents this kind of heavy lifting can lead to heart attacks and back injuries. After a heavy snowfall, many people want to wait until the snow completely stops in order to tackle their driveways. However, physical therapists advise against this logic as they […]
ERIE, PA
Allegheny National Forest to open select ATV trails for winter use on January 19th

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that Allegheny National Forest will open the Marienville, Timberline, and Rocky Gap-Grunder Loop all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle trails. These trails will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday January 19th. At this time the Willow Creek, Penoke, and Rocky Gap-Elkhorn Loop Trails will remain closed. Permits will […]
MARIENVILLE, PA
Disney on Ice is back! Show returns to Erie Insurance Arena Feb. 3-6

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Disney on Ice is coming back to Erie in 2022, and with it bringing all your favorite Disney characters. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic will feature Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast, among other favorites. The show will return to Erie Feb. 3-6, 2022 at the Erie Insurance […]
ERIE, PA
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms

NEW YORK (AP) — A dangerous winter storm brought significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the northeastern U.S. on a holiday Monday. A foot (30 centimeters) or more of snow fell in parts of New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania Sunday night through Monday morning, and tens of thousands of customers in the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
