Erie Sports Center program improves athletes soccer skills

The Erie Sports Center Talent Development Program is preparing athletes in the youth sixteens and youth nineteens to compete in bigger leagues.

The difference between club, college, and professional soccer is the physicality and speed of the game.

Athletes in the senior set up of youth sixteen were able to improve these skills against the athletes of youth nineteen by being exposed to more skilled athletes.

This helped improve their soccer skills by learning to get down the field faster and move the ball quicker.

An Erie High School student has noticed improvements from the game last week and shared how he hopes the program will benefit him.

“I am a sophomore, so my plan right now is to get a full ride scholarship and to go to college, maybe get drafted through an MLS,” said Paul Katende, Youth Sixteen.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Erie Sports Center is hopeful that some of the players will be signed for the men’s first team this summer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.