ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘You’re cute, I think’: Face masks are making people appear more attractive

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, John Anderer
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yrKa_0dmrHL1j00

CARDIFF, United Kingdom ( StudyFinds.org ) – Are face masks actually helping some people in the dating scene? Along with helping to curb the spread of COVID-19, researchers from the University of Cardiff find masks may actually make wearers appear more attractive.

Scientists assessed how different types of face masks “changed attractiveness” among a group of 40 men. That process led to the conclusion that blue medical masks increase attractiveness the most wearers. So, maybe grab a few of those before your next date night!

“Research carried out before the pandemic found medical face masks reduce attractiveness – so we wanted to test whether this had changed since face coverings became ubiquitous and understand whether the type of mask had any effect,” says Dr. Michael Lewis, from Cardiff’s School of Psychology and an expert in the psychology of faces, in a university release .

CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks

“Our study suggests faces are considered most attractive when covered by medical face masks . This may be because we’re used to healthcare workers wearing blue masks and now we associate these with people in caring or medical professions. At a time when we feel vulnerable, we may find the wearing of medical masks reassuring and so feel more positive towards the wearer.”

“We also found faces are considered significantly more attractive when covered by cloth masks than when not covered. Some of this effect may be a result of being able to hide undesirable features in the lower part of the face – but this effect was present for both less attractive and more attractive people,” the researcher adds.

Pandemic changing the perception of mask wearers

To gauge attractiveness , 43 women judged each man’s face across four scenarios: without a mask, while wearing a cloth mask, while wearing a blue medical face mask, and while holding a plain black book covering the area a face mask would conceal. The women ranked attractiveness on a scale of 1 to 10.

“The results run counter to the pre-pandemic research where it was thought masks made people think about disease and the person should be avoided,” Dr. Lewis notes. “The current research shows the pandemic has changed our psychology in how we perceive the wearers of masks. When we see someone wearing a mask we no longer think ‘that person has a disease, I need to stay away’.”

Teays Valley Schools returns to masking

“This relates to evolutionary psychology and why we select the partners we do. Disease and evidence of disease can play a big role in mate selection – previously any cues to disease would be a big turn off. Now we can observe a shift in our psychology such that face masks are no longer acting as a contamination cue,” Lewis concludes.

The team notes they conducted this work in February 2021, roughly seven months after face masks became mandatory in the United Kingdom. Further research is already underway to test how face masks influence the attractiveness of female faces.

The findings appear in the journal Cognitive Research Principles and Implications.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Snow tonight, heavy in the east, increasing wind early Monday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY COLUMBUS AREA SUNDAY NIGHTWINTER STORM WARNING EASTERN/SOUTH-CENTRAL OHIO A major winter storm developing in the Southeast will churn northeast along the Eastern Seaboard, with a weaker reflection moving across the Cumberland Plateau into southern West Virginia this evening. A wintry mix will spread north to the I-70 corridor late this afternoon. Little […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Six hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-71

Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on I-71 southbound at Cooke Rd. overnight. Six hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-71 Road crews ask for patience as storm hits central …. Weather Alert Day: Snow in parts of Ohio into Monday. VIDEO: Snow along Rt. 33 near Logan, Ohio.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents arrested after 1-year-old dies of fentanyl poisoning

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Circleville police have arrested two people for involuntary manslaughter after a 1-year-old died ingesting fentanyl. According to a social media post, police say that two children were brought Sunday to an emergency room: a 1-year-old not breathing and a 3-year-old who was ill and vomiting. The 1-year-old was pronounced dead in […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
ETOnline.com

The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online -- KN95, Cloth and More

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and the emergence of the Omicron variant, many communities are again making masks a requirement in public to help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The good news is companies are still making reusable non-medical grade face masks for daily protection from COVID-19, but if you're traveling this holiday season, disposable masks are what you want to get right now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Wyoming News

Could Face Masks Make You Better-Looking?

FRIDAY, Jan. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Want to look more alluring? Wear a mask. Really. That's the takeaway from Welsh researchers who found that masking up may make men look more attractive to the opposite sex and that some kinds of masks do a better job of this than others. “Research carried out before...
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

A possible COVID benefit: Medical face masks make us more

The pandemic has upended a lot of aspects in our lives, but it may have also changed what we find attractive in others. Medical masks, originally a social taboo associated with sickness and disease, have now been found to increase attractiveness, according to a new peer-reviewed study by Cardiff University researchers published on Monday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'She stuck to the rules': Sky News host Trevor Phillips fights the tears as he recalls his daughter's death to anorexia in lockdown - asking Oliver Dowden about No10 parties: 'Does the PM really understand why people are angry?'

Broadcaster Trevor Phillips today held back tears as he recalled the death of his daughter when strict Covid rules were still in place as he challenged Oliver Dowden over parties in Downing Street. The Sky News presenter could be seen trying to keep his emotions in check as he challenged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N95 Masks#Masking#Attractiveness#Uk#The University Of Cardiff#School Of Psychology#Cdc#Americans
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead and one injured in boating accident at Alum Creek Lake

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died and another injured after a boating accident early Saturday morning at Alum Creek State Park near Delaware. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed its investigating the accident and said four people were duck hunting on the west side of the lake before the boat started taking on water.
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Joe Burrow's parents talk about the playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--NBC4's spoke with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow, ahead of Saturday’s wild-card game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game can be seen on NBC4, at 4:30. https://nbc4i.co/3KgS4Ga.
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police: Woman uses car as weapon, hits two

Columbus police: Woman uses car as weapon, hits two. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/33m3MhW. Columbus police: Woman uses car as weapon, hits two. Road crews ask for patience as storm hits central …. Weather Alert Day: Snow in parts of Ohio into Monday. VIDEO: Snow along Rt. 33 near Logan, Ohio. Evening...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy