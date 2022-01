Kawhi Leonard has not played since June of last year, but he is definitely still Kawhi Leonard. A funny video of the LA Clippers star went viral this week. Leonard was in attendance for the Los Angeles Rams’ Wild Card game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. The former Finals MVP was with Clippers teammate Paul George, Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts, and others. While the rest of his entourage danced around and waved Rams towels, Leonard was not feeling the vibe. Take a look.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO