Of the many triggering subjects for New York Yankees fans, the trade deadline decision to bring Joey Gallo to the Bronx is certainly up there. Though the Yankees traded a number of prospects that may possess high ceilings to acquire the lefty slugger, the favor wasn’t returned. Gallo was more of a detriment than anything during the second half of the season, evidenced by his lackluster defense in left field as well as his .160 average with just 13 homers and 22 RBI in 58 games — eons worse than his first half in Texas.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO