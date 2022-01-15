ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Knox’s father takes parting shot at Tom Thibodeau

By Darryn Albert
 3 days ago
Kevin Knox is no longer with the New York Knicks, which means that his father no longer has to hold his tongue about the team. Knox was traded by the Knicks to the Atlanta Hawks this week. Afterwards, Knox’s father, Kevin Knox Sr., took a parting shot at Knicks head coach...

Comments / 27

juwan
2d ago

He should've stayed in college and worked on his game. He was drafted based on potential but was no where near ready. He couldn't defend and he had no game other than catching and shooting. He seems like a good kid but his game wasn't mature enough to play at the pro level. His father should just be grateful that he's still in the league. Hopefully young Kevin will figure it out.

3
Joseph Fischer
2d ago

Kevin was never given a decent shot his whole time with the Knicks it wasn’t Tom

6
NBA
