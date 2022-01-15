Kevin Knox’s father takes parting shot at Tom Thibodeau

The New York Knicks have been searching for a point guard for what seems like decades. They've been linked to Damian Lillard, but he isn't available. They signed Kemba Walker in the offseason, but he hasn't played well in New York. Derrick Rose has largely thrived as a Knick, but he is currently injured. That has forced the front office to continue searching outside of the organization for a floor general, and according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, they've identified a possible target in Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. New York has contacted Dallas about Brunson in the past, and as one source told Berman, the Knicks "want him bad."

