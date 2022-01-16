ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Two uncertified COVID test centers operating in Colorado Springs ordered to shut down

By Lanie Lee Cook
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado officials have ordered two COVID-19 testing businesses to stop operating, accusing the fronts of failing to report test results to the state and one of them of operating without required certification.

The businesses in question are the Center for COVID Control and Macagain Corp., both of which failed to comply with state law requiring test results to be reported, according to a news release from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. The Center for COVID Control is also accused of not being properly certified to do the work.

The state attorney general and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment investigated the businesses. Weiser said his office has received “a significant number of complaints” about the sites operated by the Center for COVID Control, “including concerns about the appropriate use of personal protective equipment.”

The businesses have been ordered to stop operating testing locations until they can prove they are following the law. CDPHE and the AG issued cease and desist orders to the locations listed below.

Center for COVID control

  • 6460 E. Yale Ave., Denver
  • 4775 S. Broadway, Englewood
  • 1750 Blake St., Denver

Macagain Corp.

  • 1546 28th St., Boulder
  • 3250 W. 72nd St., Westminster
  • 155 Cook St., Denver
  • 620 Miller Ct,. Lakewood
  • 1700 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
  • 6830 S. Yosemite Ct., Centennial
  • 3629 Betty Dr., Colorado Springs
  • 2910 Wood Ave., Colorado Springs
