Abington Township, PA

Man Sent To Hospital After Abington House Fire, Chief Says

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A man is in the hospital after Abington fire officials say a possible oven fire spread to the rest of a home. The fire happened in the 300 block of Heathcliffe Road.

According to Abington Fire Chief John Rorher, the department got the call around 12:56 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews arrived and found smoke and flames in the rear of the home.

Firefighters searched the home and found an adult male inside. Chief Rorher did not provide an update on his condition.

The split level home suffered significant damage.

Chief Rorher said they are still investigating how the fire spread but added the original call was for an oven fire.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.

ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

