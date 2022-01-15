ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes keep pulling in talent as ex-South Dade star WR Frank Ladson announces transfer from Clemson

By Steve Svekis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Frank Ladson, a wide receiver from Miami, announced on social media on Saturday that he was transferring from Clemson to the University of Miami.

Listed on his Clemson web page as a junior, the South Dade High School graduate scratched together 428 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 31 receptions in three seasons with the Tigers.

However, with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence having graduated, Ladson was limited to four receptions for 19 yards and no touchdowns in five games last season.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring To Clemson

Who says you can’t go home? Northwestern quarterback transfer Hunter Johnson is heading back to where he began his college career five years ago. Johnson will transfer to Clemson, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported on Monday. The former five-star recruit spent his freshman year at Clemson in 2017 before transferring to Northwestern.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
boltbeat.com

Chargers: Ranking Justin Herbert and all 32 starting quarterbacks from 2021

Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to be the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team and he was instantly injured against the LA Chargers in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Taylor Heinicke took over and played pretty decent football. He is not great by any means, but he got the job done for Washington.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Miami Hurricanes#The University Of Miami#American Football#College Sports#Wr#Tigers#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night. Arizona, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles in the first Monday Night Football game on Monday evening.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Aaron Donald tries to choke Cardinals player during Wild Card game (Video)

It appears there was another Aaron Donald choke incident during the NFC Wild Card during a fight between Rams and Cardinals players. The Los Angeles Rams looked to be on their way to a dominating victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card Round. They did hold a 28-0 lead in the third quarter, but any chance of a shutout bid ended after the Cardinals got in the end zone. But a penalty by Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald helped give them good field position.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
fox8live.com

DB Frank Wilson IV announces transfer to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added a familiar name through the NCAA Transfer Portal as defensive back Frank Wilson IV announced he was transferring from McNeese State to the Tigers via Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 16. Wilson IV is the son of LSU associate head coach...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Announces That His Wife Has Been Hospitalized

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is asking the Knights family to keep his own in their thoughts. On Monday, the coach shared an update regarding the health of his wife Kristi, who’s currently hospitalized battling an undisclosed infection. “I want to sincerely thank all those who have reached out...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy