Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes keep pulling in talent as ex-South Dade star WR Frank Ladson announces transfer from Clemson

Frank Ladson, a wide receiver from Miami, announced on social media on Saturday that he was transferring from Clemson to the University of Miami.

Listed on his Clemson web page as a junior, the South Dade High School graduate scratched together 428 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 31 receptions in three seasons with the Tigers.

However, with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence having graduated, Ladson was limited to four receptions for 19 yards and no touchdowns in five games last season.