You’re cleaning your water bottle wrong and could be putting your health at risk from mold

By Carsen Holaday
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
REUSABLE water bottles are easy to mindlessly refill, but when was the last time you gave yours a good scrub?

If you notice that the water coming out of your old, faithful water bottle isn't smelling or tasting very fresh, you're probably washing your water bottle wrong - or not as often as you should.

You're probably washing your water bottle wrong - or not as often as you should Credit: Getty

The naturally moist environment inside water bottles is a breeding ground for mildew and mold, so it's important to regularly wash it.

You should be cleaning your water bottle every day to avoid germs, according to cleaning expert Leslie Reichert.

“Germs will grow on your reusable water bottles after each and every use,” Reichert told Apartment Therapy.

“Combined with the fact that mold and mildew thrive in moist, dark areas—let’s just say this is not a container you would want to drink anything out of.”

If you have a screw-top bottle, the cleaning process is easy enough.

Simply separate the top from the bottle and run both pieces through the dishwasher, drying cycle included, on the top rack.

Be sure to check your water bottle's product details before throwing it in the dishwasher.

For bottles with more complex tops, you can use a bottle brush to get to the bottom of the bottle and a small bottle brush, like a straw brush, to clean the nooks of the lid.

For everyday maintenance, you can use warm water and detergent to clean out the water bottle.

For a monthly refresher, Bon Appetit's Nico Avalle recommends fizzy cleaning tablets.

To use the tablets, fill your bottle with water, drop in a tablet, let it sit for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight, give it a thorough rinse, and you’re good to go.

If you'd rather use a homemade solution, a classic mixture of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide could be used instead of the tablets.

If the water bottle still doesn't seem fresh, you can sanitize it.

SANITIZING TIPS

There are multiple methods to sanitizing your water bottle with household cleaning items.

A mild bleach and water solution of one teaspoon bleach to one gallon of water will sanitize after standing for five to 15 minutes.

Make sure to rinse until the bleach odor is gone.

Another option is to fill your water bottle with straight white distilled vinegar and let stand for 10 minutes.

Straight hydrogen peroxide can also be used.

Be sure to rinse thoroughly and air dry after using any of these solutions.

For everyday maintenance, you can use warm water and detergent to clean out the water bottle Credit: Getty - Contributor

Comments / 2

Lynn Blankenship
3d ago

But don’t worry about all the bacteria your breathing in on your mask.....🙄

Reply
8
