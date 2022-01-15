ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gas Prices Dip In New Jersey, Unchanged Around Nation At Large

CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9f2i_0dmrGI3f00

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped slightly in New Jersey and remained unchanged around the nation despite an increase in crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.37, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.51 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.30, unchanged from last week. Drivers were paying $2.36 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the dip in demand is probably due to winter weather and the pandemic, but prices will probably rise with continued growth in the price of crude oil, which topped $80 a barrel this week for the first time this year.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Officials Across Delaware Valley Focus On Road Preparations In Anticipation Of Snow, Rain

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Sunday afternoon, the Delaware Valley braced for a dose of winter weather. In Northern Bucks County, snow is coating the sidewalks, grass, and cars. However, the focus is on the roads, which are cold enough to accumulate snow. That has state officials on high alert. “We have been out pretreating our roadways,” Melissa Batula, the Acting Executive Deputy Secretary of PennDOT, said Sunday. In Pennsylvania, PennDOT crews will be working around the clock to clear more than 96,000  of roadways. Speed and vehicle restrictions are in effect, and the emergency operation center has been mobilized. “Right now, we’re seeing...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy