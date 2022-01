Gas Prices Dip In New Jersey, Unchanged Around Nation At Large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped slightly in New Jersey and remained unchanged around the nation despite an increase in crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.37, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.51 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.30, unchanged from last week. Drivers were paying $2.36 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the dip in demand is probably due to winter weather and the pandemic, but prices will probably rise with continued growth in the price of crude oil, which topped $80 a barrel this week for the first time this year.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.