MSP Airport Snowplow Drivers Union, Metropolitan Airports Commission Reach Tentative Agreement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The union representing snowplow drivers at metro-area airports, including the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, has reached a tentative agreement with the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

If the agreement is approved by union members, it would avert a strike.

Teamsters Local 320 on Wednesday filed an intent to strike, after negotiations with MAC stalled in mid-December. Union President Sami Gabriel said there were “significant disparities” in compensation and severance pay between Teamsters Local 320 and other MAC union employees.

MAC Board Chair Rick King said that Teamsters snowplow drivers are already “the best paid” in the area. Half of them make more than $100,000 a year, according to King.

“Labor negotiations are never easy and the past few weeks have been difficult for everyone involved, so I want to thank the Teamsters and MAC staff for their dogged pursuit of an agreement that benefits everyone involved,” said King.

“Teamsters Local 320 is proud today that we were able to reach a tentative agreement with the Metropolitan Airports Commission in which our priorities have been addressed. Our members look forward to continuing their exceptional work and partnering with the MAC in making MSP the North Star of all airports,” said Gabriel.

Teamsters Local 320 plans to present the agreement to their membership for a vote next week.