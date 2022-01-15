ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Bethune-Cookman students evacuated after dorm dryer fire

By Cristóbal Reyes, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NA2y_0dmrG7Qv00
Bethune-Cookman University at 640 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard in Daytona Beach, on Thursday, January 28, 2021. In 1904 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune founded the Daytona Educational and Industrial Training School for Negro Girls. In 1923 it merged with the Jacksonville-based Cookman Institute to become Bethune-Cookman College; that was renamed in 2007 as Bethune-Cookman University. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Scores of students were evacuated out of a dorm hall at Bethune-Cookman University after an electrical fire caused by a dryer, according to university officials.

About 135 students living in Thompson Hall had to stay in other on-campus housing areas after the sprinkler system triggered by the fire flooded its three floors, WFTV-Channel 9 reported.

No injuries were reported, though the building sustained internal damage.

BCU officials were said to have inspected the building Saturday morning to determine when students can return, but the university didn’t return an email seeking comment.

creyes-rios@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Education
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Dorm#Cookman Institute#Bethune Cookman College#Wftv Channel 9#Bcu#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy