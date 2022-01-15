Bethune-Cookman students evacuated after dorm dryer fire

Bethune-Cookman University at 640 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard in Daytona Beach, on Thursday, January 28, 2021. In 1904 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune founded the Daytona Educational and Industrial Training School for Negro Girls. In 1923 it merged with the Jacksonville-based Cookman Institute to become Bethune-Cookman College; that was renamed in 2007 as Bethune-Cookman University. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Scores of students were evacuated out of a dorm hall at Bethune-Cookman University after an electrical fire caused by a dryer, according to university officials.

About 135 students living in Thompson Hall had to stay in other on-campus housing areas after the sprinkler system triggered by the fire flooded its three floors, WFTV-Channel 9 reported.

No injuries were reported, though the building sustained internal damage.

BCU officials were said to have inspected the building Saturday morning to determine when students can return, but the university didn’t return an email seeking comment.

creyes-rios@orlandosentinel.com