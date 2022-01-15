Colorado shuts down several COVID testing sites after investigation

DENVER — There are now fewer COVID testing sites in Colorado just as demand increases amid the omicron wave.

Several COVID-19 testing sites in Colorado were ordered to immediately shut down after an investigation by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment found they were operating without a license and had failed to report cases to the agency, among other allegations, according to a news release from Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The Center for COVID Control and testing locations operated by Macagain Corp. were ordered to immediately halt testing operations in Colorado after they were issued cease-and-desist letters from the Colorado Department of Law on Friday.

The following 11 locations were issued a cease-and-desist order:

Locations operated by Center for COVID Control

6460 E Yale Ave Denver 80222

4775 S Broadway Englewood 80113

1750 Blake St. Denver 80202

Locations operated by Macagain Corp.

1546 28th St, Boulder 80303

3250 W 72nd St, Westminster 80030

155 Cook St, Denver 80206

620 Miller Ct, Lakewood 80215

1700 S College Ave. Fort Collins 80525

6830 S Yosemite Ct, Centennial 80112

3629 Betty Dr. Colorado Springs 80917

2910 Wood Ave, Colorado Springs 80907

In the release, Weiser said his office received several complaints concerning the testing sites, including concerns about the appropriate use of personal protective equipment.

A neighboring business of one of the sites operated by Center for COVID Control had similar concerns. Chris Louchart, who owns a salon next door to a Center for COVID Control site, was shocked when he went inside the testing site to see conditions for himself.

"They were crammed in there like sardines. The technician had no PPE, no gloves, no mask. Half of the people didn't have masks on, no social distancing," Louchart said.

The operations are also accused of failing to be properly certified by the federal government to perform COVID-19 testing and for failing to report COVID-19 testing results and cases to CDPHE as required by state law.

"What people need to know is during this pandemic, there are companies out there, they're individuals out there who are looking to take advantage of people who are cutting corners, not doing things by the book. What I need people to know is when you see that, tell us about it," Weiser told Denver7.

The Center for COVID Control, an Illinois-based company established in 2020, operates more than 300 sites across the country and is the focus of multiple investigations in several states, according to a report by our news partner, ABC15 in Phoenix.

“The public needs to be able to have confidence and trust in testing sites. We’re thankful for the swift help of the Department of Law in halting these testing operations, protecting consumers, and ensuring public health orders are followed. We want Coloradans to know there are over 150 state run community testing sites available and encourage them to keep getting tested to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said CDPHE Incident Commander Scott Bookman in the release.

You can find a Colorado testing site online and register here . Additionally, the White House on Friday said that beginning next week , Americans will be able to visit COVIDTests.gov and order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their homes. The site will launch next Wednesday.

The attorney general’s office may take further legal action if the company fails to comply with the cease-and-desist orders, the letters warn.

