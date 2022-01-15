You’ve been using bleach wrong – the seven things you should never use harsh chemicals to clean

BLEACH has been the go-to cleaner in households for many years, but it might be doing more harm than good to some surfaces.

Cleaning experts have found that bleach can cause long-term damage to many materials and surfaces, and that some cleaners could do a better job.

Bleach is a very potent chemical cleaner, so it might react badly with a number of household surfaces Credit: Getty

Bleach is a very potent chemical cleaner, so it might react badly with a number of surfaces in your home.

Don't make the mistake of cleaning your entire house with bleach when you could be using other, safer cleaning materials.

For instance, wood is a surface that bleach shouldn't be used to clean.

Whether it's a dining table or a hardwood floor, wood will absorb any bleach because of its porous nature.

This will result in warping and discoloration.

In this case, you're better off using a cleaner specifically designed for wood surfaces.

Bleach should also not be used on stainless steel, as it's corrosive on metal and can eat away at the surfaces.

Corrosion can happen when chrome and copper react with bleach, as well.

Instead, use a dedicated metal cleaner or polish.

Another area you should stay away from when you have bleach in your hand is granite or marble countertops.

Though they seem tough, stone surfaces are porous like wood.

Bleach can damage or stain the stone, leaving your beautiful countertops looking dull and discolored.

To avoid a costly renovation, use a general household cleaner or whatever the manufacturer recommends instead of bleach.

Another item to avoid cleaning with bleach is your cell phone.

Phones are known to be usually germ-infested, and they should be cleaned with alcohol or disinfectant wipes.

That's because bleach can damage the protective coating on the screen, or even break the phone if it enters through an opening.

Lastly, though it might seem like common sense: don't use bleach on anything that could possibly be consumed.

COMMON SENSE

Even the tiniest bit of bleach can be life-threatening when ingested, so don't clean any pet products with it.

Toys, food bowls, and litter boxes can be cleaned with water and mild dish soap.

Similarly, don't use bleach to clean children's toys.

Bleach is difficult to fully rinse away, and the risk of a child ingesting bleach is not a risk worth taking.

Stick to dish soap and warm water, or use a washing machine if possible.

Bleach should also not be used to wash your food.

To keep your food clean, store it at the correct temperature or rinse in cold water before consuming in the case of fruits and vegetables.

Also, be sure to avoid using bleach in DIY cleaners.

BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY

When you make your own cleaning products at home, be careful when mixing bleach with other solutions.

Bleach mixed with ammonia, vinegar, or rubbing alcohol can produce extremely dangerous, toxic fumes.

It's wisest to not use bleach at the same time as other cleaning products.

If you're going to make a homemade disinfectant with bleach, only mix it with water.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS