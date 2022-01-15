ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

You’ve been using bleach wrong – the seven things you should never use harsh chemicals to clean

By Carsen Holaday
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Vq7R_0dmrG21I00

BLEACH has been the go-to cleaner in households for many years, but it might be doing more harm than good to some surfaces.

Cleaning experts have found that bleach can cause long-term damage to many materials and surfaces, and that some cleaners could do a better job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOrOt_0dmrG21I00
Bleach is a very potent chemical cleaner, so it might react badly with a number of household surfaces Credit: Getty

Bleach is a very potent chemical cleaner, so it might react badly with a number of surfaces in your home.

Don't make the mistake of cleaning your entire house with bleach when you could be using other, safer cleaning materials.

For instance, wood is a surface that bleach shouldn't be used to clean.

Whether it's a dining table or a hardwood floor, wood will absorb any bleach because of its porous nature.

This will result in warping and discoloration.

In this case, you're better off using a cleaner specifically designed for wood surfaces.

Bleach should also not be used on stainless steel, as it's corrosive on metal and can eat away at the surfaces.

Corrosion can happen when chrome and copper react with bleach, as well.

Instead, use a dedicated metal cleaner or polish.

Another area you should stay away from when you have bleach in your hand is granite or marble countertops.

Though they seem tough, stone surfaces are porous like wood.

Bleach can damage or stain the stone, leaving your beautiful countertops looking dull and discolored.

To avoid a costly renovation, use a general household cleaner or whatever the manufacturer recommends instead of bleach.

Another item to avoid cleaning with bleach is your cell phone.

Phones are known to be usually germ-infested, and they should be cleaned with alcohol or disinfectant wipes.

That's because bleach can damage the protective coating on the screen, or even break the phone if it enters through an opening.

Lastly, though it might seem like common sense: don't use bleach on anything that could possibly be consumed.

COMMON SENSE

Even the tiniest bit of bleach can be life-threatening when ingested, so don't clean any pet products with it.

Toys, food bowls, and litter boxes can be cleaned with water and mild dish soap.

Similarly, don't use bleach to clean children's toys.

Bleach is difficult to fully rinse away, and the risk of a child ingesting bleach is not a risk worth taking.

Stick to dish soap and warm water, or use a washing machine if possible.

Bleach should also not be used to wash your food.

To keep your food clean, store it at the correct temperature or rinse in cold water before consuming in the case of fruits and vegetables.

Also, be sure to avoid using bleach in DIY cleaners.

BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY

When you make your own cleaning products at home, be careful when mixing bleach with other solutions.

Bleach mixed with ammonia, vinegar, or rubbing alcohol can produce extremely dangerous, toxic fumes.

It's wisest to not use bleach at the same time as other cleaning products.

If you're going to make a homemade disinfectant with bleach, only mix it with water.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

How to Get Pee Smell Out of Carpets, Mattresses, and Furniture—Without Harsh Chemicals

Accidents happen. There are puppies, potty-training toddlers, uncontrollable laughter with a leaky bladder, and haughty cats that pee for pleasure. Whether it is human or cat pee, no one wants urine smells in their home. My current offender is a rescue pup that pees when she is excited or frightened. I am now an expert on removing urine stains and odors from every type of surface—but she's worth it!
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Bleach#Cleaning Products#Common Sense#Toys#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
Mashed

You've Been Storing Limes And Lemons Wrong Your Entire Life

We are all out here trying to be adults and sometimes we have no idea what we're doing. For example, TikTok user @sidneyraz has dedicated their entire account to things they wish they would've known earlier, and it's super relatable. Their account includes everyday tasks that many of us have been doing inefficiently or incorrectly without even knowing it, like measuring sticky foods or tying running shoes.
LIFESTYLE
theridgewoodblog.net

7 Things You Should Never Leave Your House Without

We don’t like being caught off guard, therefore we carry more than we usually need. We’ve whittled down our list of stuff we don’t leave home sans over the decades. These are the items we’ve discovered we actually require when we’re out. We live a fast-paced existence that is frequently filled with unforeseen events and experiences.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

You've Been Reheating Brisket Wrong Your Whole Life

A perfectly cooked brisket can be the highlight of a regular dinner during the week or even a fancy holiday dinner, usually with plenty of leftovers to carry you through a few extra meals. But, whether you're warming up enough to feed a whole crowd, or just a few slices that you stashed away when nobody was looking (the chef should get first dibs!), a few missteps could mean you end up with dry and flavorless meat, says the Food Network. And nothing, we mean nothing, is worse than dry brisket. You worked so hard to cook it to perfection, and it deserves more than popping it haplessly into the microwave and nuking it for a few minutes. But, fear not, there are some very simple ways to make this favorite dish taste fantastic — even a day or two later.
FOOD & DRINKS
countryliving.com

7 things you should never store in the loft

It's very easy for your loft or attic space to become fuller and fuller, but there are some items that should never be stored up there. This is because the environment can put them at risk of damage, the temperature isn't right for the material, or they could create perfect nesting spots for pests.
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
307K+
Followers
5K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy