Everything We Know About Season 2 of Yellowjackets

By Aimée Lutkin
Elle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime's Yellowjackets has been a huge hit this winter, and fans are already desperate for more. The good news is that the show has already been renewed for season 2; the bad news is that they still have to film it, so it might be a while before we get to...

www.elle.com

Laredo Morning Times

Melanie Lynskey Previews a Pivotal ‘Yellowjackets’ Confrontation and Shauna’s Fear of Herself

Melanie Lynskey has been one of the most sought-after and versatile television and film actors for years, from a scene-stealing supporting role on sitcom “Two and a Half Men” to a leading lady on “Togetherness.” She’s also been part of ensembles such as “Castle Rock,” “Mrs. America” and, most recently, Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.” Lynskey recently picked up a drama actress Critics Choice Awards nom for the latter, in which she portrays the adult version of Shauna, a former teen athlete and plane crash survivor.
Variety

‘Yellowjackets’ Showrunner Jonathan Lisco on Cannibalism, the Death of [Spoiler!] and That Shocking Ending

SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of “Yellowjackets,” “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi,” which premiered Sunday, January 16 on Showtime. Internally at “Yellowjackets,” the nickname for the show’s trifecta of showrunners is JAB — which stands for Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Lyle and Nickerson created the genre-defying Showtime series — which has become a sensation over its 10-episode run, concluding Sunday — and Lisco (“Halt and Catch Fire,” “Animal Kingdom”) joined as an executive producer to run it with them. When Lisco completed the head-writing team, “I really wanted to mind-meld with them,” he said...
hypebeast.com

Watch the New Trailer for 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1

Netflix has dropped off a new trailer for part one of the final season of Ozark, which is slated to premiere on the streamer later this month. The series centers on Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), who become involved with Missouri criminals upon moving to the Ozarks to continue laundering money. The latest trailer sees the Byrde family attempt to navigate a deal between the FBI and Felix Solis’ drug lord Omar Navarro.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sophie Thatcher on ‘Yellowjackets’ and Playing a “Sci-Fi Joan Jett” on ‘Boba Fett’

[The following interview contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season one and The Book of Boba Fett.] Sophie Thatcher thought her Jan. 12 debut on The Book of Boba Fett would be her introduction to the pop culture zeitgeist, but her Showtime series, Yellowjackets, which premiered two months earlier, has instead become the Internet’s new favorite show out of nowhere. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is a psychological survival drama that explores the immediate and long-term aftermath of a high school soccer team’s plane crash in the Canadian wilderness. As part of the series’ dual narrative, Thatcher plays teenage Natalie,...
TVLine

Yellowjackets Season 2 Likely Will Premiere Sooner Than You'd Think

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Yellowjackets‘ Season 1 finale.  It looks like the mystery of “Who the heck were those people who kidnapped Natalie?” on Yellowjackets will be solved within the calendar year. A Showtime executive recently told Vulture that the survival drama — which was renewed for Season 2 in December — likely would return before 2023. “We are working towards a premiere at the end of 2022,” Showtime Networks president of entertainment Gary Levine said, adding that the series ideally would stay on an “annual cycle. I think our audiences deserve that, and I also think that when you have...
Elle

Will Archive 81 Get a Season 2 on Netflix?

Archive 81 - Official Trailer (Netflix) Archive 81 is Netflix's first new horror hit. The eight-episode series became number one on the streamer's top 10 list just days after its premiere, and with a shocking cliffhanger ending, fans are ready for more. But what will be in store for the show's second season, if it gets one at all?
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

It's time to kick off the new year with exciting new specials, shows, and films arriving on Netflix next month. Landing on Netflix January 5 is 2004's Rebelde, the Mexican predecessor to Gossip Girl, which follows the antics of music students at the Elite Way School. Netflix is also releasing a TikTok reality show, Hype House, on January 7, as well as part one of Season 4 of its popular crime drama Ozark on January 21. Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle drops January 19, revealing a new batch of contestants for the show's monthlong abstinence challenge (they filmed back-to-back with those from Season 2). And come January 28, see Kristen Bell star in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, a parody of the Netflix original 2021 thriller The Woman in the Window.
ComicBook

The Late Late Show Cancels Remaining Shows After James Corden Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Late Late Show with James Corden has cancelled a number of upcoming shows, after host James Corden has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The news was broken by Corden on social media on Thursday, with him revealing that he is "fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this [is] fortunate enough to say [he feels] completely fine." While the specifics of this COVID-related hiatus are unclear, Corden's post did say that the CBS show "will be off the air for the next few days." Thursday's new broadcast has Jared Leto and Mackenzie Davis scheduled to appear, with a re-run already set for tomorrow.
goodhousekeeping.com

'Law and Order' Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Major News About Jack McCoy

This is the return fans of the Law & Order franchise have been waiting for. Law & Order fans have already been looking forward to the revival of the show early next year. But as recently announced, for the upcoming 21st season of the series, which premieres February 24, Sam Waterston is returning to portray Jack McCoy once again. Per Deadline, he's signed a one-year deal so far.
