ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan criticized the federal government’s response to a surge in COVID-19 cases that has strained the state’s hospitals during an interview on CBS News’ Face The Nation program Sunday morning. Fourteen of the state’s hospitals are operating under crisis standards of care and patient numbers are almost double those from one year ago. Over the past week, the state has seen a decrease in key metrics like hospitalizations and positivity, but Hogan said he is hesitant to call it a downward trend yet. “We did a lot of things to try to help increase the...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO