Companies with growing dividends can give you a buffer that prevents you from selling stocks in bad times. 2022 has, so far, been relatively eventful for stocks. If there can already be identified a theme for 2022, it is that money has moved from growth stocks, which have generally decreased in price, to value stocks. For example, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) of Cathie Wood has already lost more than 15% of its value in 2022. A great middle way between growth and value is dividend growth investing, which has become my main strategy for investing.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO