ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County NAACP holds panel to discuss voting rights

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YChm_0dmrEhrI00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the NAACP Bay County held a Zoom panel Saturday morning.

Attendees honored the life and legacy of King. Panelists also discussed the state of voting rights in America.

Local grocery stores impacted by labor shortages

Many voiced concerns over stricter voting legislation throughout the country. Panelists mentioned the importance of ensuring that more people in minority communities use their voices at the ballot box.

“Every time those particular laws have been instituted and the goalposts have been moved back, some sort of way we go out and we organize and we galvanize our people,” Black Votes Matter organizer Jamil Davis said. “And we seem to gain small but significant victories.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

It’s time to vote for the next Salty Dog Mayor

ST. ANDREWS Fla. (WMBB) – The search is on for the next Salty Dog Mayor of St. Andrews.  The Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership is now taking nominations for the job.  The Salty Dog Mayor serves as the ambassador for St. Andrews. They get to make appearances at events around town including leading the annual […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

City of Lynn Haven to host MLK Day event

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — In celebration of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., there will be a festival at Sharon Sheffield Park in Lynn Haven on Monday. The event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food, local vendors, and live entertainment. The event is free for the public. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

MLK day observers march through Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Folks marched and sang down the middle of the street Monday morning as they marched in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. day. Marchers were police escorted for over a mile as they walked from Blountstown City Hall to Clay Marry Park. “Marching is such an important thing and it’s a […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Panama City, FL
Bay County, FL
Sports
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WMBB

Lynn Haven residents celebrate local heroes and MLK, Jr.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Many braced the cold weather Monday morning to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The City of Lynn Haven and ACURE held the festival. They highlighted the importance of community service and offered free COVID-19 testing and vaccines, and they used the day to celebrate local heroes, as […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Wewahitchka City Commission declares default of contract over firehouse

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Wewahitchka City Commissioners unanimously voted on Thursday to have the city’s attorney declare a default of contract over construction issues with the city’s new firehouse. According to our media partner, the Port St. Joe Star, the city and firehouse’s general contractor, Winterfell Construction, have been in conflict over the quality […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

Events to be held across the Panhandle for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and celebrations are taking place all across the Panhandle. Lynn Haven MLK Jr. Festival Over in Lynn Haven is the return of their in-person MLK Jr. Day Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. The event is hosted by the Advisory Committee for Urban Revitalization […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lawsuits filed in Washington alcohol vote

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who wants to keep Washington County dry has filed two lawsuits in hopes of stopping an upcoming vote on the alcohol issue. A group hoping to allow residents to buy and sell alcohol in Washington County succeeded in getting enough petitions to get the issue on the ballot. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
WMBB

Florida Department of Health to hold two vaccine clinics in Walton Co.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re interested in receiving a coronavirus vaccine, the Florida Department of Health in Walton County will hold two vaccine clinics next week. On Tuesday, January 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs will host a clinic. On Friday, January 21 from […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Famous TikTok group helps struggling Altha veteran

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — Pack 22 Alpha is known on social media for the wolf rescue work they do alongside veterans. The leader of the pack, Drew Robertson, said when veteran Dawn Elrod called asking for help, they knew where their next stop would be– Altha, Florida. Elrod’s home in Altha was destroyed by Hurricane […]
ALTHA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Zoom#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

FSU Panama City to continue Torch Run tradition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University’s Panama City campus will host the Torch Run Saturday, January 22 for students, alumni and friends. The Torch Run has been an FSU Panama City tradition since 1989 and has evolved into a 5K timed run for this year’s event. The race will begin at 10 a.m. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Clean up plans announced for the old Hickory Plaza shopping center

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) – After sitting vacant for more than three years, plans are underway to clean up the Hickory Plaza shopping center building in Parker.  Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said they’re excited about the prospects for the old shopping center, heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael. “Little by little the city is finally starting to […]
POLITICS
WMBB

U.S. Air Force study contributed to education concern

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Chamber of Commerce wants to open conversations about hiring a school superintendent instead of electing one, and they succeeded. But there is also a lot of confusion about why it is an issue and how it would work. It started with a new study by the U.S. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WMBB

Rare sea turtle release held in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Around 100 people gathered Tuesday morning to watch the release of a loggerhead sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico. The male turtle, aptly named “LEO,” was rescued by law enforcement officers back in October in Panama City Beach near Beach Access 24. The turtle was found close to […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Changes possibly coming for superintendent position

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – How would you feel about an appointed school superintendent instead of an elected one? The Bay County Chamber of Commerce is raising the question, hoping to generate some discussion of the idea. Business leaders said improving local schools is crucial to the area. They want to see a better education system. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Historic St. Andrews recognized by large travel and tourism publications

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – Several travel and tourism websites and publications are singling Historic St. Andrews for its unique events and wonderful restaurants.  Matthew Cole is the owner of The Taproom in St. Andrews. Cole said on a busy weekend 50 percent of the people who come into his business are tourists.  “So a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay County looking to hire five lifeguards ahead of 2022 season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is looking to bring on three seasonal and two full-time lifeguards ahead of the 2022 Spring and Summer season. Officials said almost 16,000 people visited county beaches during the month of June making it the busiest month during the 2021 season. Coincidentally, June was also one of the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy