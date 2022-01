The Dallas Cowboys’ supposed homecourt advantage worked in the San Francisco 49ers’ favor instead, thanks to the design of the AT&T Stadium. There is no doubt the Cowboys’ home arena is one of the better stadiums in the NFL. But it has a major design flaw: The windows cause a painful glare for players when the sun hits them during late afternoon games. That was the case Sunday when Dak Prescott and co. were playing the 49ers in the Wild Card round of all days.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO