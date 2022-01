Kendal Briles has been offered the offensive coordinator position by the Miami Hurricanes, first reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network and now confirmed by HawgSports.com sources. He has been rumored as a potential target since Mario Cristobal took the job as the head coach at Miami in December. Briles has served as the offensive coordinator for the Razorbacks in each of the last two seasons under head coach Sam Pittman.

