College Sports

IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks passive in home loss

By Ryan Bethea
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina dropped its second straight conference game in a 71-63 loss to Florida on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena....

247sports.com

spartanburgsportsradio.com

Gamecocks at Half Way Point

We have reached the halfway point of the 2021-2022 regular season for South Carolina with Frank Martin’s Gamecocks sitting at 10-5 overall. Not at all bad given the amount of injuries and covid-19 protocols they have had to work through since the season started. It has only been in the last 2 weeks that they have finally been able to play with a full roster available. Yet, they have managed to continue the usual Frank Martin trend of scrapping their way to a couple of impressive close wins like their 66-65 W over Florida State back on December 12th, and their 72-70 victory over Vanderbilt up in Nashville this past Saturday. They have also managed to dominate in a few games they were supposed to such as D-2 Allen University, whom the Gamecocks drubbed 110-51 back in mid December and Army, whom they smashed 105-75. They have taken care of business in all their other non-conference games.
COLLEGE SPORTS

