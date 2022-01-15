First sidewalk chalk art contest held at Colorado State Historic Park

Kids of all ages got together to turn the park's sidewalks into works of art - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kids of all ages in Yuma, got a chance to express their artistic skills on Saturday morning. Over at the Colorado State Historic Park, the first ever sidewalk chalk art contest was held. Those who participated received a box of chalk and were allowed to find a space on the parks walkways to draw.

Park manager Tammy Snook says that events like Saturday’s are designed to bring more local families out to the park.

“So we really want to bring families in our community into the park, we’re not just a museum we’re also a place to just come and enjoy some time with your family and relax and take advantage of the special events that we offer,” Snook said.

The contest went until about 11:00 a.m. with the top three winners being announced at around 11:30 a.m.

