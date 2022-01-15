Art in the Park held for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

The event brought 13 different artists and plenty of people from the community together at Gateway Park - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local art community welcomed back one of it’s favorite events on Saturday. Art in the Park made its return to Gateway Park. Festivities kicked off around 10:00 a.m. 13 artists set up booths where people could purchase their work. In addition to plenty of artwork, food, drinks, games, and live entertainment were also part of the fun. Arts program coordinator Anna Padilla says that getting to see people enjoy themselves is one of the best parts of the event.

“It’s just like we were setting up yesterday so it was a long day so we hope that you guys come and enjoy it, because we love to see all the happy faces, families, and kids and you know grown-ups and everybody, so just to see everybody happy, that was my favorite part, and just walking around and seeing that everything’s going well so it feels really good,” Padilla said.

The event went until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, and will continue until Sunday.

