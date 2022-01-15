ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans at Disney World reportedly wait almost 7 hours for dragon-shaped popcorn bucket

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) – The Epcot International Festival of the Arts, which kicked off at Disney World on Jan. 14, is said to be a celebration of visual, culinary and performing artists from across the world, with galleries and exhibits planned through Feb. 21.

Judging by the festival’s first day, however, a lot of the visitors were really only in it for the commemorative popcorn buckets.

Included among the new food items at this year’s festival is the “Figment Popcorn Bucket,” modeled after a character from Epcot’s various iterations of the “Journey into Imagination” ride. Filled with rainbow-colored popcorn and shaped like a dragon, the $25 bucket is one of several new and returning treats at the Pop Eats! booth in Epcot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OzUQ_0dmrEAvR00
. Filled with rainbow-colored popcorn and shaped like a dragon, the $25 bucket is among several new and returning food items at the Epcot International Festival of the Arts. (Disney Parks Blog)

The bucket was also the star of the show on the festival’s first day, as fans (and online resellers) reportedly waited for upwards of six hours to get their hands on one, according to guests and unofficial Disney blogs. Lines for Pop Eats! also stretched across a good chunk of Epcot, according to video shared by WDW News Today, an unofficial site not affiliated with Disney World.

Both guests and non-guests took to Twitter amid news of the reported wait times, with many in disbelief of the Figment fervor.

“I love Disney but come on,” one user wrote.

“It’s the end of the day and the line for the Figment Popcorn Bucket (and the food) at Pop Eats is STILL estimated to be over two hours!!” another claimed.

Naturally, many of the Figment Popcorn Buckets have since ended up on eBay, with one listed as high as $1,000. Most were going for much less, although eBay recorded at least a few that sold for over $200.

Not everyone was as jazzed about Figment popcorn, though. Universal Orlando Resort, located nearby, reacted to news of Disney’s long lines on Twitter, trying to lure visitors to its own attractions.

“Meanwhile, Jurassic World #VelociCoaster is 35 minutes,” Universal Orlando Resort tweeted on Friday. “Just sayin’.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

