ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

ROCtheChange, students in Rochester challenged to use tech for social change

By Julia Popowych
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGFU0_0dmrE7MV00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first ever youth game jam, ROCtheChange Game Jam, came to Rochester Institute of Technology Saturday. The event was not only to honor and celebrate the birthday and life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s but to promote youth civic community action.

The day long game jam held at RIT, was a collaboration between RIT, AT&T and the School of Interactive Games and Media at RIT .

More than 70 local public-school students in grades 8-12 brought their imagination, teamwork skills, and desire to make social change to this event. Additionally students and faculty from the School of Interactive Games and Media participated.

“The AT&T & RIT ROCtheChange Game Jam is an innovative collaboration that builds a bridge to the future for Rochester’s youth and provides them with the digital literacy that is necessary for success,” said Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans.

The students were challenged to incorporate ideas of social change into the themes and actions of the digital video games from the following topics: Go Green, Stand Up, Speak Up, Equality for all, and Mental Health Awareness/Support.

Students and faculty were also able to attend discussions from experienced game makers about what it’s like to work in this exciting industry and learn about career options.

The game jam was created to expand digital literacy skills, computer coding and game development opportunities for Rochester-area students, especially those from underrepresented schools and communities and to encourage them to consider the technology industry, which has a pervasive diversity gap .

“Representation matters in any kind of media, whether it be books, movies, or games,” Elouise Oyzon, associate professor in RIT’s School of Interactive Games and Media and mentor for the event said. “The best art reflects us and the human condition. It builds empathy. In the game space, the player is literally in the character’s shoes. This is an opportunity for these young creators to make experiences that will do just that.”

To eliminate economic barriers and promote an all-inclusive experience and to bridge any digital divide issues, the event was free, and all technology and development resources were be made available for all students.

“AT&T is proud to collaborate with RIT to develop and support this unique experience for these students, as it further enhances our commitment to providing resources for digital literacy educational programming throughout New York to address the digital divide, and builds upon our vigorous efforts to bridge the diversity gap in the technology industry,” Amy Kramer, president, New York, AT&T said.

Final digital projects at the AT&T & RIT ROCtheChange Game Jam were scored by a panel of judges made up of game developers, local tech experts, community leaders, and education experts. Each submission was scored on its potential impact on the category entered, the quality of execution, and creativity or novelty within the work.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#At T#Social Change#Rit
News 8 WROC

Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 18

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 18th. 1,407* new positive cases, 50,147** total. *(includes 1/14-1/17) 1/14: 414 1/15: 375 1/16: 277 1/17: 341 **102 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/6/22 to 1/16/22. […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Siena research poll weighs in on race relations and discrimination in NYS

On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Siena College Research Institute released a new poll that looks at how New Yorkers view the state of race relations and whether they think that minorities have the same opportunities as white New Yorkers. The poll of registered New York State voters weighs in on how New Yorkers view the state of race relations as well as whether they think racial or religious minorities living in New York experience discrimination.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy