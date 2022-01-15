ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: The Vikings Raiders Talk Usos, Lita on Charlotte Flair, and More!

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by her co-host, Matt Camp. They will be joined later by WWE Hall of Famer, JBL. -Headlines: Roman/Seth face off, Lita returns and takes out Charlotte, Sheamus beats Ricochet, and The Viking Raiders are the new contenders to The Uso...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestler Appears On WWE And AEW TV In The Same Week

Double payday. The wrestling world has changed quite a bit, as there is now more content available than ever before. One of the biggest reasons for this is the arrival of AEW, which has become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world in just a few years of existence. The company allows wrestlers another place to go, and that was certainly the case for a specific wrestler this week.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Superstars Sheamus & Bayley Attend Dallas Cowboys Game at AT&T Stadium

– WWE Superstars Bayley and Sheamus were in attendance as today’s Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. They were there to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held at the venue later this year. You can check out some photos of the group at the posted...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Sheamus
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Charlotte Flair
411mania.com

Moose Explains Why He Wants to Face Roman Reigns Over Brock Lesnar

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Impact Wrestling World champion Moose explained why he wants a match with WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns over the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Moose on wanting to face Roman Reigns: “I’m a big believer about speaking...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Why did Lita leave WWE?

Lita is an American professional wrestler, animal welfare activist and also a former singer. Her real name is Amy Dumas and is often considered to be one of the greatest performers of all time. Being one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE had big plans for Sasha Banks

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about Sasha Banks, former WWE main roster world champion, who has suffered her umpteenth injury that will force her to stay out of the federation scene for a time ranging from six to eight weeks. Apparently, the WWE was starting...
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Hall Of Famer#Jbl#The Viking Raiders#Smackdown#Edge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

GCW Say You Will Results & Photos: The Briscoe Brothers In Action, Jeff Jarrett, & More

Game Changer Wrestling made its way to the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, IL last night for their Say You Will event. The card featured popular indie stars like The Briscoe Brothers defending their GCW Tag Team Titles, Kylie Rae, and the ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett also made another appearance in GCW, attacking Effy’s tag team partner, Allie Katch, with a guitar.
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Now Accepting Bookings

It’s been announced via PWInsider that former WWE star Jaxson Ryker, now going by the ring name “Gunner”, is officially available to accept bookings for wrestling gigs, photo ops/autographs, and appearances. He recommends you contact his agent, Bill Behrens, at [email protected] to schedule an appearance. Prior...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Photo: Giga Chikadze and Calvin Kattar share hospital selfie after brutal five round war at UFC Vegas 46

People didn’t exactly have high expectations for Calvin Kattar coming into his UFC Vegas 46 main event against surging contender Giga Chikadze, what with the brutal whooping Max Holloway dealt to Kattar a year ago. Holloway blanked Kattar on the scoreboards and beat him so bad UFC president Dana White rushed him to the hospital, worried Calvin might keel over dead (on the promotion’s first ABC broadcast to boot).
UFC
411mania.com

Top 7 Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Entrants

The Royal Rumble has long been one of my favorite events of the wrestling year. There’s just something about thirty men or women taking part in a match to determine the top challenger for a title at WrestleMania that works. The 1992 Rumble is one of my favorite matches of all time. Going to the 2012 Rumble crossed the item off of my bucket list. I love the Rumble.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
PWMania

Update On Cody Rhodes AEW EVP Status

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is reportedly not under an Executive Vice President contract with the company. As reported earlier, it was revealed by Fightful Select that Rhodes’ AEW contract expired at the end of 2021, and that he has been working as a free agent ever since then. Rhodes’ status as a free agent has been known by many within AEW for a few weeks now.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: The feud between Sonya Deville and Naomi has begun

Sheamus vs Ricochet. Good match, impeccable on a technical level, but Ricochet really does everything to lose. In a moment of full control he tries to lift Sheamus, obviously without succeeding... but decides to do 120 useless somersaults, pushing himself on the ropes. BROGUE KICK! .. 1 ... 2 ......
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy