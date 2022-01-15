ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Criticizes AEW In New Statement About ‘Gory Self-Mutilation’ On AEW Rampage

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Star has published an article about AEW’s rise to success and establishing itself as an alternate to WWE. In it, there’s a statement from WWE which criticizes the...

411mania.com

wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestler Appears On WWE And AEW TV In The Same Week

Double payday. The wrestling world has changed quite a bit, as there is now more content available than ever before. One of the biggest reasons for this is the arrival of AEW, which has become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world in just a few years of existence. The company allows wrestlers another place to go, and that was certainly the case for a specific wrestler this week.
411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR KILLER: Former WWE Champion Not Returning For Royal Rumble

Not so fast. The Royal Rumble is in less than two weeks and that means we are going to be able to see some of the most important matches of the year in WWE. The show’s namesake matches are going to help set up this year’s WrestleMania 38 and the women’s field has some interesting entrants. One of them, in addition to a recent rumor, had some people speculating about something bigger, but it does not seem likely.
411mania.com

Top 7 Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Entrants

The Royal Rumble has long been one of my favorite events of the wrestling year. There’s just something about thirty men or women taking part in a match to determine the top challenger for a title at WrestleMania that works. The 1992 Rumble is one of my favorite matches of all time. Going to the 2012 Rumble crossed the item off of my bucket list. I love the Rumble.
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Missing WWE Monday Night Raw Star

It would be a welcome return. There are all kinds of wrestlers on the WWE roster and some of them are quite popular. One of the best things about having such a talented group of wrestlers is being able to see who shows up on any given week. It can be fascinating to see what you get, especially if one of them is a nice surprise. We might be seeing another one of them soon.
411mania.com

Moose Explains Why He Wants to Face Roman Reigns Over Brock Lesnar

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Impact Wrestling World champion Moose explained why he wants a match with WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns over the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Moose on wanting to face Roman Reigns: “I’m a big believer about speaking...
Wrestling World

WWE had big plans for Sasha Banks

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about Sasha Banks, former WWE main roster world champion, who has suffered her umpteenth injury that will force her to stay out of the federation scene for a time ranging from six to eight weeks. Apparently, the WWE was starting...
411mania.com

WWE Superstars Sheamus & Bayley Attend Dallas Cowboys Game at AT&T Stadium

– WWE Superstars Bayley and Sheamus were in attendance as today’s Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. They were there to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held at the venue later this year. You can check out some photos of the group at the posted...
Wrestling World

Ric Flair comments on Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was released for the second time by WWE on January 6, seven months after returning to the company as an NXT superstar and talent scout. He won the NXT title for the third time in August 2021 but was forced to vacate his belt due to a serious injury.
411mania.com

Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
PWMania

AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 1/7

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 588,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 12.14% from the previous week’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of Rampage, which drew 453,000 viewers on New Year’s Eve. The first Rampage...
