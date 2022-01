NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s new information about a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas. Law enforcement sources say the gunman flew into John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. The suspect reportedly stayed here before heading to Texas and taking hostages. CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports on what happened in the synagogue. “It was terrifying. It was overwhelming, and we are still processing. It has been a lot. It is completely overwhelming,” said Rabbi Charlie Cytron Walker. Walker was one of four hostages held at gunpoint by Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen, at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday. Walker described how he...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO