A father pleads for driver who killed his daughter to come forward

MIDLAND, Wash. — A devastated Pierce County father is pleading with a hit-and-run driver to come forward after his 12-year-old daughter was killed and her friend injured.

The devastating collision happened at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on 104th Street East in Midland, east of Tacoma.

It was just several doors down from where the victim lived, occurring on a road that has very little shoulder.

The two girls were walking while facing traffic, which is the proper way.

The dad of one of the girls believes whoever hit them veered off the road into their path.

“I’m in complete shock,” said John Goldade. “I’m still processing.”

Goldade is processing the unthinkable, the sudden death of his 12-year-old daughter, Immaculee.

“This truck didn’t just accidentally swerve off the road,” said Goldade. “But I’m not saying he did it on purpose. But it was all the way in the ditch. I mean this was complete carelessness.”

Goldade said Immaculee had asked her grandmother for permission to go outside to play. That was what Immaculee and a sleepover friend were doing when the truck entered the scene.

“Our deputies arrived on scene and found two 12-year-old girls that were,” said Sgt. Darren Moss Jr.

The sadness was almost too much for Sgt. Moss, who walked away from the camera. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman needed a moment to collect himself.

“So officers arrived on scene and found two juvenile females,” said Sgt. Moss. “One of them was deceased. The other one was rushed to the hospital right away. We checked the area for a vehicle.”

Investigators believe the vehicle, a large pickup truck, took off. They found this image on a neighbor’s surveillance video. They believe the truck was damaged from the collision.

“It’s a white, pickup truck, flatbed, single cab,” said Sgt. Moss. “It looks like it has a huge black dumpster on the back.”

“This person’s got to be found,” said Goldade. “And this was a very large truck.”

Immaculee’s father had this message for the driver who left her and her friend to die.

“If you did this, turn yourself in,” pleaded Goldade. “You gotta bring peace to this family. You’ve gotta bring peace to our hearts. You can turn yourself in.”

Immaculee was one of eight children.

As devout Catholics, the family is asking for prayers. Goldade said God forgives everyone, including a hit-and-run driver.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the Goldade family with funeral costs.

