LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — David McCormack had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 23 points and eight boards, and ninth-ranked Kansas overcame a sluggish first half to rout defensive-minded West Virginia 85-59. Ochai Agbaji also had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Jayhawks. They led 33-31 at halftime but blitzed through the second half to remain perfect against the Mountaineers in 10 meetings at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas held Taz Sherman, the Big 12's second-leading scorer, to five points on 1-for-9 shooting. Malik Curry led the Mountaineers with 23 points.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO