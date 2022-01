As omicron cases explode in the United States, health officials have offered stark warnings about our collective future. The variant is so contagious, “most people are going to get COVID,” Janet Woodcock, the acting head of the Food and Drug Administration, recently said. Two years into the pandemic, that’s not the news anyone wanted. So, many people are taking solace in emerging evidence suggesting omicron really does cause milder symptoms than previous variants. There’s a lot of talk about just getting omicron — and getting it over with .

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO