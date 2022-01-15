ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet The Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence In The Divine 9

 3 days ago
It’s a serious matter!

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate the mirror-mesmerizing ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated who’ve spent the last 114 years serving looks, exemplifying excellence and reminding everyone that AKA business is a serious matter.

The storied organization started as the vision of nine college students on the campus of Howard University in 1908. Since then, the sorority has flourished into a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members, bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership that is both domestic and international in its scope.

As Alpha Kappa Alpha has grown, it has maintained its focus in two key arenas: the lifelong personal and professional development of each of its members; and galvanizing its membership into an organization of respected power and influence, consistently at the forefront of effective advocacy and social change that results in equality and equity for all citizens of the world.

Many iconic celebs like Maya Angelou, Phylicia Rashad, and Toni Morrison represent the storied sorority that continues to inspire generations of Black women across the world.

This past year, an especially star-studded group of celebs including Tracee Ellis Ross and Cynthia Erivo, basketball legend Lisa Leslie, journalist Robin Roberts, business executive Ursula M. Burns, famed costume designer Ruth E. Carter, film producer Debra Martin Chase, and “The Color Purple” author Alice Walker were inducted as honorary members.

“I am honored to welcome these extraordinary women into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,” said Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Glenda Glover. “Each of these luminaries has reached the pinnacle of success in her respective field and sphere of influence. They are recognized and celebrated around the world and epitomize greatness.

“Since our founding in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha women have been history makers and standard bearers,” she continued. “Our newest members are writing a new chapter in our long and distinguished history. They now join an international sisterhood of more than 300,000 members who exemplify excellence through our lifelong commitment to the communities we serve. The induction of our newest honorary members will ensure that we continue to shine our light on the extraordinary accomplishments of Black women.”

How are you celebrating the AKAs today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the baddest AKAss in the game on the flip.

