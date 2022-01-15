ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Reginald Lafayette, renowned Westchester Democratic leader, dies at 69

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Reginald Lafayette, the longtime Democratic leader and former Westchester County Democratic chairman, died Friday night at 69.

He was also the Westchester County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner and led the Mount Vernon Democratic Committee among many other titles.

Lafayette was one of the most influential people in local government and politics and received many awards for his work throughout his 40-year career.

In 2000, the United Black Clergy of Westchester presented him with the Martin Luther King Service Award.

Politicians are sending messages of condolence, including Majority Leader of the New York State Senate Andrea Stewart-Cousins who says, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a treasured public servant and close personal friend, Reggie Lafayette. Reggie was an iconic figure in Westchester Democratic politics and a trailblazer in many ways."

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano says, "Reggie was a decent, hard-working man who was passionate and committed to serving his community. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his two children whom he loved and supported dearly. We will miss him."

