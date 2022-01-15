Mekhi Smith leads St. X basketball team to win over rival Trinity

Mekhi Smith scored 39 points to lead the host St. Xavier High School basketball team to a 67-61 victory over rival Trinity on Saturday.

Smith was 5 for 8 from 3-point range and pitched in seven rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Tigers (12-5) avenged a 74-60 loss to Trinity on Tuesday in the second round of the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament.

Nelson Williams and Cole Sherman both added 10 points for St. X.

C.J. Walls scored 28 points and added seven rebounds to lead Trinity (9-9).

TRINITY 18 13 15 15 - 61

ST. XAVIER 19 20 13 15 - 67

Trinity (9-9) – Drew Allen 7, Matt Toller 5, Cam McClain 8, Noah Lovan 4, Alex Johnson 4, David Pfeifer 5, C.J. Walls 28.

St. Xavier (12-5) – Nelson Williams 10, Mekhi Smith 39, William Hinkebein 2, Nathan Barnes 2, Cole Sherman 10, Will Hanke 4.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.