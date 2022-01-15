Wake Forest Defeats Virginia 63-55 (Live Play-by-Play and Analysis)

Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3 ACC) men's basketball game on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Final. Wake Forest 63, Virginia 55

Reece Beekman drives on Williams and scores with his right hand. Mucius misses a corner three but Wake gets the offensive rebound and Virginia is forced to foul. Williams makes both free throws. Kody Stattmann shoots a three-pointer but it is off the mark and Wake Forest grabs the offensive rebound. Mucius is fouled and makes both free throws to extend the Wake lead to eight. Wake Forest defeats Virginia 63-55.

Wake Forest 59, Virginia 53 | 1:36 2H

Francisco Caffaro grabs an offensive board to extend the UVA possession and Reece Beekman then uses a crafty move in the paint and makes a layup to end the UVA scoring drought. Alondes Williams scores a layup on the other end, but Jayden Gardner makes a basket of his own in response. Williams backs down Beekman and scores off the glass with his left hand.

Virginia gets the ball inside to Francisco Caffaro, who throws the ball in off the backboard plus a foul on Mucius, but Caffaro misses the free throw. Beekman steals the ball but then throws it away on the fast break. Gardner dives into the courtside seats but is unable to save it. Isaiah Mucius knocks down a mid-range jumper to put Wake up 59-53 with just over a minute and a half remaining.

Wake Forest 53, Virginia 47 | 4:11 2H

Reece Beekman blocks Alondes Williams' shot, but Williams grabs multiple offensive rebounds and eventually finishes over Francisco Caffaro to extend the Wake run to 10-0. After a UVA turnover, Jake Laravia is fouled by Jayden Gardner and makes one of two at the line. Jake Laravia cuts backdoor and finishes a dunk. Wake is now on a 13-0 run and Virginia has not scored in over six minutes. Tony Bennett calls timeout.

Wake Forest 48, Virginia 47 | 6:17 2H

Virginia doubles Williams as he tried to post up on Armaan Franklin and Williams throws the ball out of bounds. Dallas Walton throws a cross-court pass to Daivien Williamson, who splashes the three from the corner. After two offensive rebounds from Wake, Alondes Williams drives on Kody Stattmann and scores at the rim. After another empty trip for UVA, Williams kicks out to Isaiah Mucius, who drains a three-pointer from the left wing. Virginia has gone over four minutes without a point and Wake is on an 8-0 run to take a 48-47 lead.

Wake Forest 40, Virginia 47 | 10:22 2H

Stattmann converts the three-point play at the free throw line, but Laravia scores again on Wake's next possession. Virginia doubles Laravia resulting in a turnover. UVA quickly pushes the ball up the floor and Kody Stattmann scores a layup. Beekman then picks the pocket of Carter Whitt and streaks down the floor before being fouled by Whitt on a layup. Puzzlingly, the refs call the foul on the floor and then have to give UVA a sideline warning as Tony Bennett comes 10 feet out onto the court to protest the call. Jayden Gardner sinks a mid-range jumper to extend the Virginia lead to 47-40 and Bennett calls a timeout.

Wake Forest 38, Virginia 42 | 11:47 2H

Reece Beekman sticks to Alondes Williams like glue on a drive and forces a jump-ball, giving the ball to the Cavaliers. Williams spins on Franklin and draws a foul, making both subsequent free throws to tie the game at 36-36. Franklin then drains a three-pointer from the top of the key off of a pass and screen from Kody Stattmann. On UVA's next possession, Franklin is fouled and makes one of two free throws. Franklin has 18 points to lead all scorers.

Jake Laravia is fouled by Stattmann on a shot that was blocked by Kadin Shedrick, but the refs also call goaltending on Shedrick's block, which was questionable to say the least and Tony Bennett is irate. Nonetheless, the shot counts and Laravia gets one more at the free throw line, which he misses (ball don't lie). Stattmann then gets an and-one of his own on the other end as he makes a layup off the glass plus a foul on Isaiah Mucius.

Wake Forest 34, Virginia 36 | 14:41 2H

Armaan Franklin opens up the scoring in the second half with a mid-range jumper. Kihei Clark's three-pointer falls short of the rim and UVA is called for a shot-clock violation. Laravia backs down Gardner and hits another jump hook.

Caffaro misses a shot at the rim, but Jayden Gardner works hard on the offensive glass, sending the ball out of bounds off of a Wake Forest player to keep the possession alive. Then, Gardner hits a fadeaway jumper over Laravia.

Gardner is fouled from behind by Jake Laravia and Gardner makes one of two free throws. Laravia picks up his third foul and checks out of the game.

Alondes Williams is unable to drive past Beekman, but he fires a cross-court pass to Khadim Sy, who makes the corner three.

Caffaro collects the ball off of a steal and fires the outlet pass down the court to Armaan Franklin, who finishes the transition bucket. Williams records his second assist of the game as he finds Walton for an open dunk. Kihei Clark is whistled for an offensive foul, his third foul of the game.

Virginia vs. Wake Forest halftime stats

Armaan Franklin (10 points, 2/3 3pt FG) and Kody Stattmann (6 points, 2/2 3pt FG) have 16 of Virginia's 29 points. Alondes Williams, who came into today leading the ACC in scoring at 20.7 points per game, has just two points on 1/4 shooting from the field as future ACC Defensive Player of the Year Reece Beekman has him in a straight jacket so far.

Halftime. Wake Forest 27, Virginia 29

Caffaro makes one of two free throws, but picks up his second foul on the next possession away from the ball and checks out of the game. Daivien Williamson pulls up for a three-pointer over Kadin Shedrick and drains it. Jake Laravia backs down the smaller Jayden Gardner and puts in an easy left hook from close range to tie the game. Virginia has gone over four minutes without a field goal again.

Armaan Franklin springs free on an in-bounds play and Beekman feeds him for an open jumper from just inside the three-point line. Alondes Williams finally scores his first points of the game on a layup with less than two minutes left in the half. Franklin gets the ball off of a curl and drops the pass off to Kadin Shedrick for a slam dunk. Shedrick then comes up with a steal and outlets the ball to Reece Beekman for a fast-break dunk. Isaiah Mucius grabs an offensive rebound and lays it in for Wake Forest. On the final possession of the first half, Igor Milicic Jr. pops out to the three-point line off of a screen and Beekman feeds him the ball for a three-pointer, but his shot misses and time expires.

Wake Forest 18, Virginia 22 | 3:38 1H

Dallas Walton makes a heavily contested hook with his right hand over Caffaro. Kody Stattmann drives to the basket and has his shot blocked, but Caffaro grabs the rebound and is fouled on his putback attempt.

Alondes Williams, who leads the ACC in scoring at over 20 points per game, has been held to 0 points so far on 0/3 shooting from the field.

Wake Forest 16, Virginia 22 | 4:32 1H

Jake Laravia dribbles out of a double-team, then drives on Igor Milicic Jr. and scores at the rim to end the UVA scoring run. Armaan Franklin responds with another three-pointer from the left wing and Franklin now has 8 points for the Cavaliers. Caffaro puts a great move on Walton, spinning past him on the baseline to set up an open dunk, but Caffaro misses the dunk.

Alondes Williams takes the ball on a fast break, but barrels into Armaan Franklin and is called for an offensive foul. Kody Stattmann gets open and sinks his second three-pointer of the game. Alondes Williams taps out a missed shot by Wake and Daivien Williamson makes the wide-open three from the left wing.

Wake Forest 11, Virginia 16 | 8:06 1H

Kadin Shedrick is fouled on a roll to the basket and he makes both free throws, ending a 5:58 scoring drought for Virginia. Igor Milicic Jr. checks in for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark collides with a Wake player on a handoff and is called for a moving screen, his second foul of the game. Armaan Franklin scores Virginia's first field goal in nearly eight minutes as he curls off of a screen and hits a floater in the paint. Reece Beekman comes up with a steal, but Jake Laravia runs him down and pins his layup attempt off the glass.

After Virginia forces another Wake turnover, Armaan Franklin drives baseline before firing a pass to the corner to Kody Stattmann, who drains the wide open three. Virginia grabs an offensive rebound and Armaan Franklin drains a three from the left wing. Franklin with back-to-back great plays, which UVA sorely needed with Kihei Clark off the floor with those two fouls. Virginia's defense kept the Cavaliers close during the scoring drought, then the Hoos woke up and are now on a 10-0 run. Virginia takes a 16-11 lead and Steve Forbes calls timeout.

Wake Forest 11, Virginia 6 | 11:41 1H

Williamson converts the three-point play at the free throw line and Wake leads 9-6 as Virginia has gone over three minutes without a point. Alondes Williams air-balls a three, but Wake gets the rebound, leading to a pair of free throws for Jake Laravia. Virginia gets stuck at the end of the shot clock, so Francisco Caffaro heaves up a three-pointer from the top of the key and it misses badly. Virginia has now gone nearly six minutes without scoring a point.

Wake Forest 8, Virginia 6 | 14:27 1H

After his 16-point, 9-rebound performance against Virginia Tech on Wednesday, Francisco Caffaro gets the start at center for Virginia over Kadin Shedrick. Caffaro plays solid defense on Wake's first possession, then gets the feed on a bounce pass from Kihei Clark and scores the game's first basket. Dallas Walton scores on a mid-range jumper to get Wake Forest on the board. Jake Laravia fouls Jayden Gardner on a shot from inside the paint and Gardner makes both free throws.

Caffaro is called for his first foul contesting a Dallas Walton jump hook and Caffaro is immediately subbed out for Kadin Shedrick. It will be interesting to see how Tony Bennett distributes the minutes at center today. Walton makes one of two at the free throw line.

Kihei Clark fades to the baseline and makes a catch-and-shoot mid-range jumper. Off of a Jayden Gardner missed layup, Wake pushes the ball in transition and Daivien Williamson finds Isaiah Mucius for a wide-open transition three. Walton grabs an offensive board off of a missed three and goes for a slam dunk but Kadin Shedrick rejects the attempt at the rim. Reece Beekman misses an easy layup and Daivien Williamson pushes the ball in transition, spins on Kihei Clark, and finishes the layup off the glass with a foul to give Wake the lead.