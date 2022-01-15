ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Tim Allen returns as Santa for Disney+ series

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0kTS_0dmrCixH00

(NEXSTAR) – Grab the hot cocoa — Tim Allen is coming back as the man in red as part of “The Santa Clause” limited series on Disney+.

Disney announced Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin, aka Santa, a role he played in the three films of “The Santa Clause” franchise. The first film, “The Santa Clause,” was released in 1994. Allen then starred in two sequels, “The Santa Clause 2” in 2002 and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” in 2006.

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices for all plans

In the upcoming limited series, Scott Calvin is nearing his 65th birthday and realizing he can’t be Santa forever, Disney reveals. He now has two children and is “starting to lose a step in his Santa duties.” Throughout the series, he sets out to find a replacement Santa and prepares his family for life outside the North Pole.

Production is set to begin in March, according to Disney, but a release date has not been announced. It also isn’t clear how long the series will last. Other Disney+ limited series have had about 10 episodes.

Fans at Disney World reportedly wait almost 7 hours for dragon-shaped popcorn bucket

Friday’s announcement was met with mixed reviews on social media. Some were excited for their childhood favorite to return, while others say the new series could “mess with a classic.”

Since first appearing as Santa, Allen has had roles in Disney’s “Toy Story” franchise and other children’s films. Most recently, Allen starred in “Last Man Standing.” The show initially appeared on ABC for six seasons before being canceled. Following a year-long hiatus, FOX revived the show, which came to an end in 2021 after nine seasons.

“The Santa Clause” is one of the many original franchises Disney+ is revisiting. In late 2021, on “Disney+ Day,” the streaming service announced new movies and series based on numerous classics, including “Ice Age,” “Enchanted,” “Cheaper By the Dozen,” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Unexpectedly Passes Away

An actress well-known for her role as the voice of Princess Anna in the Japanese dub of Disney’s Frozen (2013) blockbuster has unexpectedly passed away at age 35. Sayaka Kanda was also known for her recent voiceover work on Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. People Magazine shared an English translation of details provided on Kanda’s official website:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in January 2022

New year, new… us? A week into the year, 2022 doesn’t feel totally different than the last one. Still, a new year means a fresh start for streaming content, even if the awards season is far, far from over, and we’ll still be talking about the same dozen movies for the next three months. Many of which are on Netflix, including the Christmas weekend streaming smash “Don’t Look Up” (which both irked and wired viewers for either its bracing assault on climate change denial or too tepid treatment of the same; you pick), as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” a directorial debut that, in some ways, reduces the bursting historical context of its Elena Ferrante source novel to a Hollywood-friendly adaptation. (Even as the film leaves much to the viewer’s own making.)
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Santa Clause Star David Krumholtz "Shocked" by Sequel Series at Disney+

Ho, ho, hold on! The Santa Clause star David Krumholtz is "shocked" at news Disney+ has ordered a sequel series with Tim Allen returning as Scott Calvin. Krumholtz played Bernard, the Head Elf of the North Pole, opposite Allen in 1994's The Santa Clause and 2002 sequel The Santa Clause 2. Krumholtz did not return for the third film, 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, revealing in an interview with Vulture last month its script "devalued" the sarcastic lead elf and that he could not "in good conscience" reprise the role.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Limited Series#The Santa Clause#Santa For Disney#Toy Story#Abc#Fox
Variety

Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus to Lead Netflix Animated Series ‘Bad Crimes,’ Mike Judge and Greg Daniels to Produce

Netflix has ordered the animated comedy series “Bad Crimes” with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is described as a dark comedy procedural. It follows Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Nicole Silverberg (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”) created the series and also serve as executive producer. Comedy powerhouses Mike Judge and Greg Daniels also executive produce along with Dustin Davis under their newly formed Bandera Entertainment banner. Judge...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson to Season 2 Cast

The White Lotus season two is coming into sharper focus. Mike White’s HBO dark comedy has enlisted F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson as series regulars for its sophomore season. They join the previously announced castmembers Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in season two, which will leave Hawaii behind and be set at a different White Lotus hotel property. Sources say season two will be set in Italy, though HBO has declined comment on the setting. Abraham, whose massive list of credits includes Apple’s Mythic Quest, Showtime’s Homeland and features The Grand Budapest Hotel and Amadeus, will play...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Boys Of Summer’: Lorraine Bracco, Nora Zehetner & More Board Family Adventure Pic Toplined By Mel Gibson And Mason Thames

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Nora Zehetner (Grey’s Anatomy), Julian Lerner (The Wonder Years), Abby James Witherspoon (Secret Headquarters) and Noah Cottrell (Punky Brewster) have joined the cast of Boys of Summer, the family adventure film from actor-director David Henrie (This Is the Year, Wizards of Waverly Place) that is now in production in North Carolina. They will star alongside the previously announced Mel Gibson and Mason Thames. In the film scripted by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), a local boy (Thames) whose best friend is mysteriously taken begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
TV SERIES
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy