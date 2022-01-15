Cracker Barrel manager killed while blocking armed robber from entering restaurant in Houston

HOUSTON (KETK) – A manager at a Cracker Barrel was killed after officials said she tried to block a person from entering the restaurant during an attempted robbery in north Harris County, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC .

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Precinct 4 Constable responded to the shooting in the 14700 block of North Freeway near Airtex Drive around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Law enforcement said that a female employee had just arrived at the restaurant’s entrance when a metallic gray-colored Dodge Charger with two men inside drove up.

As the employee rang the bell, a man on the passenger side asked her about the restaurant’s hours. All of a sudden, he got out of the vehicle and attempted to steal her purse, deputies said, according to KPRC.

When the manager opened the door, she saw the suspect and blocked the entryway as he tried to force his way inside. According to deputies, he pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the manager in the torso.

The man then went back into the car and the two men drove away, according to KPRC.

Deputies said the manager was taken to a local hospital where she later died. No other injuries were reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared surveillance images of the possible person behind the attack and the vehicle involved in the shooting. The man was seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

