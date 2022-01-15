ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Cracker Barrel manager killed while blocking armed robber from entering restaurant in Houston

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3gxf_0dmrCh4Y00

HOUSTON (KETK) – A manager at a Cracker Barrel was killed after officials said she tried to block a person from entering the restaurant during an attempted robbery in north Harris County, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC .

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Precinct 4 Constable responded to the shooting in the 14700 block of North Freeway near Airtex Drive around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police: Scammers stealing from East Texas businesses with fake credit cards

Law enforcement said that a female employee had just arrived at the restaurant’s entrance when a metallic gray-colored Dodge Charger with two men inside drove up.

As the employee rang the bell, a man on the passenger side asked her about the restaurant’s hours. All of a sudden, he got out of the vehicle and attempted to steal her purse, deputies said, according to KPRC.

When the manager opened the door, she saw the suspect and blocked the entryway as he tried to force his way inside. According to deputies, he pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the manager in the torso.

The man then went back into the car and the two men drove away, according to KPRC.

SWAT situation reported at synagogue near Dallas-Fort Worth

Deputies said the manager was taken to a local hospital where she later died. No other injuries were reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared surveillance images of the possible person behind the attack and the vehicle involved in the shooting. The man was seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 38

Janice Holmes
2d ago

so senseless I pray all involved will pay for there crime that was pure evil no one deserves what they did to that manager only doing her job something the robbers need to do is Go To Work 😭

Reply(1)
11
Job
2d ago

never put yourself in danger for money, not even your own...cracker barrel will continue...your family will grieve...

Reply(3)
11
Nolan Forsyth
3d ago

i bet i could guess the color of these thugs with 100% accuracy.

Reply(11)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Man accused of killing Texas Cracker Barrel employee dies after being shot by undercover officers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 28-year-old man, accused of shooting a Cracker Barrel manager to death on Saturday, was shot and killed by deputies on Monday evening. According to our NBC affiliate, KPRC, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said around 6 p.m. two undercover officers with a violent criminal warrants squad were watching the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview man killed in rollover crash, ejected from car

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash. A preliminary report from DPS states that 40-year-old Kurt Nash was driving on Loop 281 at 3 p.m. when his car “veered to the left, entered a side skid, traveled into the center median and rolled.” The report did not […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gladewater police arrest subject who reportedly broke into residence while experiencing ‘chemically induced delirium’

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested Monday morning after Gladewater police officers got a call that someone was destroying property and ran into a nearby residence. Police were called to a business on south Highway 271 near the Gladewater city limits. The caller advised that there were no weapons in the residence and […]
GLADEWATER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Shooting#Robber#East Texas#Crime Stoppers#Nbc#Kprc#Dodge#Harris County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers looking for three people who allegedly used stolen credit card

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers are looking for three people they say used a woman’s stolen credit card while shopping. Nacogdoches Police believe the subjects live in the Nacogdoches or Carthage area. The people allegedly stole a woman’s wallet and used her credit card on Dec. 1, 2021. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

‘It still doesn’t even feel real’: Tyler Legacy band member dead after crash, man charged with intoxicated manslaughter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was charged with intoxicated manslaughter for a crash in Tyler that severely injured and ultimately killed a Tyler Legacy High School student. 24-year-old Jason Charles was booked on Saturday for the Friday night crash. The crash caused the death of Lilly Thornburgh, who was a member of the school […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

4K+
Followers
900
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy