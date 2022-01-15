ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Is Bulls’ Lonzo Ball playing vs. Celtics

By Quinn Allen
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chicago Bulls will be looking to bounce back on Saturday night from two consecutive blowout losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors. That will be tough however without Zach LaVine, who left Friday’s contest with knee soreness. Thankfully, it’s not anything serious and he shouldn’t be out for...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Celtics Vs. Bulls Takeaways: Robert Williams Comes Up Big in Nail-Biter

Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Time Lord comes up big in nail-biter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics were able to overcome a late Chicago Bulls run and escape with a win Saturday night, 114-112. An 8-0 run in the game's final two minutes sealed the deal as the C's...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (27-15) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (15-15) at FedExForum. Chicago Bulls 106, Memphis Grizzlies 119 (Final) #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/QIoUEd4PWa – 9:15 PM. Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz. on the ball? off the ball? in transition?. @Desmond Bane gets buckets in so many different ways. 25 points | 10-17 FG...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
K.c. Johnson
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
CBS Sports

How to watch Celtics vs. Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

The Boston Celtics can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. a victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but they are up 89-83 over the Chicago BullsBoston has been relying on small forward Jayson Tatum, who has posted a double-double on 21 points and ten boards along with four dimes, and point guard Dennis Schroder, who has 13 points and five assists in addition to four rebounds.
NBA
Daily Herald

Ball is latest Bulls player to hit injured list

Lonzo Ball joined the Bulls' injury list Saturday. After being listed as questionable on the injury report, he did not play Saturday at Boston due to left knee soreness. "He's dealt with that over a period of time," coach Billy Donovan said before the game. "He was dealing with it (Friday) in the game a little bit and then I think they talked after the game and informed me on the way here that he was having some soreness, were probably going to put him as questionable on the medical report.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The Brooklyn Nets
numberfire.com

Coby White starting for Bulls Saturday in place of injured Lonzo Ball

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. White has been coming off the bench when the Bulls are at full strength, but they won't be at full strength on Saturday. Lonzo Ball has been ruled out of action due to a sore left knee, and as a result, White will step into the starting point guard role.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Celtics final score: A short handed Chicago squad falls short in Boston

Despite missing two starters in Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine the Chicago Bulls had a chance to win it with nine seconds left against the Boston Celtics. It was a hard fought effort from a short handed team who also happened to battle back from being down 12 to even being up by six late in the fourth quarter. However, four free throws by Robert Williams gave the hometown Celtics a two point lead. Off the inbound, DeMar DeRozan was immediately doubled and kicked it out to Nikola Vucevic at the top of the arc. The big man, who had a team high 27 points, had a wide open three-point look from straightaway. But his attempt was short and clanked off the front rim. Chicago had one last crack at forcing overtime when DeRozan collected the miss, spun, and shot a fadeaway just outside of the paint. Sadly, the shot never hit the rim as it floated just underneath it and sealed the Bulls third straight loss 114-112.
NBA
southernillinoisnow.com

Celtics barely slip over Bulls 114-112

BOSTON (AP) — Robert Williams hit a pair of free throws with 9.7 seconds left and the Boston Celtics scored the final eight points to edge the Chicago Bulls 114-112. Williams, who tied it at 112 with two foul shots with 31 seconds to go, finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Boston rallied after trailing 112-106 with 1:57 to play. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Brown scored 19 points and Dennis Schroder had 16 points and eight assists for Boston. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points for Chicago and rookie Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 21 points and added 10 assists.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
CelticsBlog

Ball movement and timely defense key win: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Bulls

1. One of the Boston Celtics best forms of offense this season has been to lob the ball to Rob Williams. Boston got a lot of mileage out of such plays in their win over the Chicago Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is neither fleet of foot, nor a leaper. Jayson Tatum takes advantage here by getting downhill and then going over the top to Williams:
NBA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Lonzo Ball (knee) remains out on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ball will miss his second straight game after Chicago's guard was ruled out with left knee pain. Expect Coby White to start in a challenging spot against a Cleveland unit ranked third in defensive rating.
NBA
NBA

Shorthanded Bulls narrowly fall to Celtics

So now we know the Celtics at least have the NBA League Pass game package. They weren't going to let DeMar DeRozan Saturday shoot a three pointer at the buzzer to beat them, too. So Nikola Vucevic did, instead, and it came up just a bit short—though DeRozan did remarkably...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Tiana White

Zion Williamson was certainly one of the biggest prospects that entered the NBA back in 2019. His size combined with his brute strength and skills made him a dominant force for Duke University which eventually translated into him getting drafted as the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. In fact, he has been compared to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Although he is easily the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, injuries have sidelined his young career. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Tiana White.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
75K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy