Is Bulls’ Lonzo Ball playing vs. Celtics

Despite missing two starters in Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine the Chicago Bulls had a chance to win it with nine seconds left against the Boston Celtics. It was a hard fought effort from a short handed team who also happened to battle back from being down 12 to even being up by six late in the fourth quarter. However, four free throws by Robert Williams gave the hometown Celtics a two point lead. Off the inbound, DeMar DeRozan was immediately doubled and kicked it out to Nikola Vucevic at the top of the arc. The big man, who had a team high 27 points, had a wide open three-point look from straightaway. But his attempt was short and clanked off the front rim. Chicago had one last crack at forcing overtime when DeRozan collected the miss, spun, and shot a fadeaway just outside of the paint. Sadly, the shot never hit the rim as it floated just underneath it and sealed the Bulls third straight loss 114-112.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO