Matchday LIVE: Man City down Chelsea, Man Utd draw Aston Villa, PSG & Juventus win

goal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks for sticking around with us today, and we'll be back tomorrow with even more action from Europe and beyond. A strong and assured performance from the Ligue 1...

www.goal.com

goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eriksen in transfer talks with Brentford

Man Utd want new manager appointed before season end (MEN) Man Utd plotting McGinn swoop (The Telegraph) Eriksen in transfer talks with Brentford (The Athletic) Bellingham tops Man Utd’s midfield wish list (The Athletic) Hazard has no desire to join Newcastle (El Nacional) AC Milan target €15m Verschaeren.
goal.com

Revealed: Who Ronaldo and Messi voted for in The Best FIFA Men's Player Award

The Manchester United attacker backed eventual winner Robert Lewandowski to take home the trophy whereas Messi voted for Neymar. Cristiano Ronaldo voted for Robert Lewandowski to win the Best FIFA Men's Player Award, while Lionel Messi backed Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar to get it. Bayern Munich and Poland star Lewandowski...
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
goal.com

Odegaard back, with Arsenal vs Liverpool semi-final set to go ahead, despite Kolasinac & Mari exits

Reports had suggested the second leg could be postponed but Thursday's tie at the Emirates Stadium is set to take place. Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Thursday night looks set to go ahead as planned, with the issues that left Mikel Arteta with a threadbare squad at the weekend beginning to ease - even with Sead Kolasinac gone and Pablo Mari on the verge of an exit.
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Predicting Senegal's XI vs Malawi - Mendy back in goal

GOAL predicts how Teranga Lions might line up against The Flames in their final Group B game on Tuesday. The 29-year-old custodian missed the first two Group B matches for the Lions of Teranga after testing positive for Covid-19, but after recovering, he is expected to replace Seny Dieng. Left-back...
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne urges Man City to maintain form despite big lead over Premier League rivals

Kevin De Bruyne insists there can be no easing up now after firing Manchester City closer to another Premier League crown with a superb winner against Chelsea.The Belgian playmaker produced a moment of magic 20 minutes from time to settle a tight battle between the title rivals at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.It was a potentially decisive blow in the race, lifting the champions 13 points clear of the Londoners at the top of the table.Regardless of whether Liverpool can cut into the lead – the Merseysiders have played fewer games and still have to visit City – it would...
Tribal Football

Rangnick, Fernandes praise for Elanga after Man Utd draw at Aston Villa

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick praised Anthony Elanga after his performance in their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. With Marcus Rashford missing the game through injury, Elanga was given only his third Premier League start and his first of the 2021/22 season so far. Playing on the left flank and...
