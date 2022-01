Last week was an accurate snapshot of Virginia’s season to this point. There was the superb effort and contributions provided by forward Francisco Caffaro and guard Reece Beekman to propel the Cavaliers’ to a two-point win over rival Virginia Tech on Wednesday. And on the other end of the spectrum, the Hoos derailed themselves when a six-plus-minute scoring drought cost them a victory after they led by as many as seven in the second half of Saturday’s heartbreaking loss to Wake Forest.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO