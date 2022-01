We’ll have to agree to disagree on this one. With each Grey’s Anatomy renewal fans question if it will finally be the hit series’ last season. The show’s creator hasn’t been a lot of help in providing clarity. When asked when a series finale might come, Shonda Rhimes was cagey and would only say that she would be the one to make the call and was prepared to bear the brunt of fans’ upset when she does so.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO