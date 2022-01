HOUSTON — Don't let Tuesday's pleasant weather fool you. Things are about to take a drastic turn in the Houston area all thanks to a mid-week cold front. The KHOU 11 Weather Team predicts this will be a strong cold front that will pass through the Houston area Wednesday evening, bringing us some severe storms. Areas north of Houston, like College Station and Brenham, could even see showers transition to sleet and freezing rain.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO